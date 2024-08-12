‘OMG This Isn’t a Skit?’: Jonathan Majors Overwhelmed with Tears While Professing His Love to Meagan Good In a Dramatic Moment That Has Fans Cringing

It’s been about four months since Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a year-long counseling program after his conviction on charges of assaulting of his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Although the former Marvel actor has gone through the formal process of adjudication in court after being sentenced in April, it’s now the judgment of the public that he must face indefinitely.

Majors recently made headlines again after his emotional acceptance speech at this year’s Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards hit the internet for the second time. In the clip from the fourth annual event, the 34-year-old received praise not only for receiving the Perseverance Award but also for professing his love for his girlfriend of one year, Meagan Good, who accompanied him through the trial and to the ceremony.

Jonathan Majors compares new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good to late civil rights activist Coretta Scott King. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

In the 40-second video posted by the Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, Majors looks at Good in the audience as she says, “I love you. I love you beyond all limit with all my strength. With all my heart I love you.”

The camera cuts to show an emotional Good looking up at Majors, with tears also running down her face. Major’s profession continues, “I’m supposed to be the toughest jawn, when you done carried me so so so so many nights. I love you.”

The clip ends with the California native singing a high-pitched rendition of Chaka Khan’s 1984 hit song “Through the Fire,” making the audience and the “Eve’s Bayou” actress laugh.

While Majors received some online praise for allowing himself to be vulnerable in front of a room full of his peers, others felt some second-hand embarrassment from the clip and even questioned whether his display was genuine.

One person rhetorically asked “OMG this isn’t a skit. Omfg yall im screaming at the tops of my lungs LMFAOOOOO.”

Another skeptical fan wrote, “Actor vibes!!! They teach you how to cry,” pointing out the fact that it’s hard to believe Majors when both he and Good are both actors. A third person joked, “He crying like he won an Oscar.”

The video has also reached the platform X, where one fan wrote, “I cannot bring myself to turn the volume up on that video of Jonathan Majors crying and snotting onstage while he accepts his Hollywood Unlocked award. Spare Me.”

However, there were some people who believed Majors words and emotions to be sincere.

One supporter said, “Stuck beside him and pulled him out the sunken place… He better cry.” Another added, “Alot of y’all never had a man to actually love you and it shows by the comments.”

One individual made reference to Majors’ remarks about him searching for a woman like Coretta Scott King. During opening arguments of his trial, prosecutors claimed Jabbari told them Majors wanted her to “live up to the standards of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama to make sacrifices for him, because, he told her, ‘I am a great man.’”

“Megan Is Jonathan’s True Coretta Scott King… Good to See He Got what He wanted Goodin Much Love,” they wrote on X.

Still one critic said, “Idk .. something cringey about him.”

I cannot bring myself to turn the volume up on that video of Jonathan Majors crying and snotting onstage while he accepts his Hollywood Unlocked award.



Spare me. — cowboy phyllis (@Marknique_) August 12, 2024

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Award ceremony was held in June, and it was then that his full 17-minute speech first reached the internet. Inspirational speaker and life coach Iyanla Vanzant presented him with the award in a scene in which he came onstage and rested his head in her arms crying before beginning his speech.

In his remarks he also addressed his conviction, saying, “I reckon folks want to know about this last year. As a Black man in the criminal justice system I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprised.”

Majors’ charges led to blowback that affected his career and standing in the public eye. Some condemned the “Creed III” actor for his actions, while others viewed the accusations as Jabbari using her whiteness in an attempt to ruin the reputation and life of a Black man.

“When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs I didn’t feel like all that,” referencing his former movie roles. Majors would continue, “We live in a world where men, Black men in particular, are propped up as either superheroes or supervillains. But I’ve come to realize, me, personally, I ain’t none of that. I’m just that guy whose faith has been tested. It has been strengthened by this testimony.”

The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Award ceremony is now premiering on the Zeus network.