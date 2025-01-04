‘Where’s the Fiancé?’: Meagan Good Fuels Breakup Rumors as Fans Notice All Traces of Jonathan Majors Missing from Her 2024 Recap

Months after Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors publicly announced their engagement, fans speculate that the couple may have called it quits.

The chatter intensified after Good posted two end-of-year video recaps on Instagram, which noticeably omitted any trace of her relationship with Majors. Further fueling the rumors, fans noticed that her Instagram account has no photos or posts related to him, sparking questions about the status of their whirlwind romance.

Fans notice Meagan Good excluded fiancé Jonathan Majors from her 2024 recap videos. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage; Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In her year-end clip, the “Divorce Is the New Black” star walked her 7.8 million fans through the last 12 months of her fabulous life, from her birthday party to various movie premieres, celebrity parties, and Halloween costumes, to when she cast her vote in the 2024 election.

Shockingly, there was not one glimpse of Good’s Yale graduate fiancé in the footage and fans immediately noticed his absence.

“Where’s the fiancé?” one comment asked.

Another pointed out, “I don’t see any pics of him on her IG…has it been purged of him or was there never pics of him on it?”

Good and Majors unveiled a surprise at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in November when they revealed their engagement.

One person remarked, “[I]f its a year in review, Jonathan should have been in there. Every other friend and family member is in there. IJS.”

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good announce they are engaged at the EBONY Power 100 event:

Good posted yet video recap featuring loving moments of her and her family and friends with the caption, “Why not ? Rouuund 2.” One critic asked, “Where is Jonathan Majors?”

In addition to jumping to conclusions, some of her fans urged critics to mind their business and respect Good’s privacy.

One person who defended her decision to exclude Majors from her social media presence wrote, “Jonathan Majors doesn’t always appear in every post, but that doesn’t mean they’re not together. Sometimes the two have separate projects or just don’t appear together on social media all the time. Still, it’s great to see Meagan so happy and confident!”

Others clarified that the “Creed” actor had never been a prominent feature on her Instagram.

“Y’all! Jonathan has never been posted on her IG,” one fan informed the naysayers. “All the pics we see of them together are usually from events, other people or TMZ. Her last relationship was highly public and I suspect this one is going the opposite route.”

Good was previously married to Pastor DeVon Franklin for nearly a decade. However, she was rather quiet when introducing her relationship with Majors.

The Hollywood couple were first romantically linked in May 2023, shortly after Majors faced legal trouble following allegations of assault against an ex-girlfriend. Despite the controversy surrounding him, he and Good two appeared deeply connected with Good reportedly standing by his side through the challenges including attending his trial that ended with a misdemeanor conviction.

The “Lovecraft Country” star once praised the “Harlem” actress for standing by him throughout his trial, calling Good “an angel” for holding him down like Coretta Scott King did civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head.



Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023

Their engagement announcement solidified their bond, surprising fans and skeptics alike who had watched their relationship unfold amidst public scrutiny.

However, their relationship has faced significant challenges, particularly stemming from Majors’ ongoing legal issues and whispers that Good had been financially supporting him over the past year.

Neither has commented on the most recent swirling breakup rumors, leaving fans to speculate about what may have caused the apparent shift.

However, in November 2024, a representative for Good addressed the breakup rumors, saying, “They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala [on Sunday, Nov. 17] together,” as reported by TMZ.

While some supporters hope the couple is simply keeping their relationship private, others believe the absence of Majors in Good’s end-of-year reel speaks volumes.

As 2025 begins, fans are left wondering whether this celebrity love story has reached its final chapter or if it is simply being played out behind closed doors.