‘I’m Going to Rip You Out of My Heart …’: Two of Jonathan Majors Ex-Girlfriends Reveal Shocking Details of Alleged Physical and Emotional Abuse

New and unsettling information has emerged surrounding actor Jonathan Majors. Testimony from two of the star’s ex-girlfriends, which was not allowed to be presented during his trial, was recently released by the New York Times ahead of the actor’s sentencing.

The women, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, both shared accounts of their toxic relationships with Majors.

The prosecution presented their statements under the Molineux rule, allowing the court to determine whether evidence can be introduced that demonstrates that there is a behavioral pattern in Majors’ romantic relationships.

According to Duncan, during an argument in 2016, while driving in Chautauqua, Majors “threatened to strangle and kill her,” according to the Times report.

A few weeks later, when the live-in girlfriend saw messages that showed he was inappropriately texting a woman on his Apple Watch, an argument erupted. To end the argument, Majors took the watch and hurled it out of a cab window.

When they got back to the hotel, Duncan says she tried to pack her things and leave but was met with violence.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

According to the statement, “[Majors] pushed Ms. Duncan into the couch and began to choke her.”

The statement quoted Majors as saying, “I’m going to kill you,” before he “threw her body across the room” and threatened her by saying, “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.”

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has vehemently denied the allegations but noted the couple had many arguments during their time together.

Duncan claims another incident occurred in their Harlem apartment later that same year. She alleges in her statement that Majors picked her up “and slammed her body into their mailbox” during an argument. His lawyer confirmed the incident transpired but noted, “Ms. Duncan was physically trying to stop him from harming himself, and during this, they both fell into a mailbox.”

Despite the explosive nature of their relationship, Duncan remained with Majors for at least three more years, allegedly enduring more dysfunctionality in the relationship, including him punching her.

Hooper’s relationship, which ended in 2015, was just as testy, though it never got physical. She described Majors as controlling. His lawyer said her client is “embarrassed” by the “jealous behavior” he demonstrated in this relationship.

Hooper had gotten pregnant very early on in their relationship and decided to have an abortion. The two stayed together, but eventually, they decided to split because of his infidelity and toxic behavior. Eventually, she started to date again, finding companionship with a mutual friend.

This infuriated the actor, who called her a “whore.” The statement also quoted him as allegedly saying, “I’m going to rip you out of my heart the way they ripped our baby out of you.”

As a result of his abuse, Hooper said that she had “suicidal ideation.”

Even without these statements being permitted in the trial, Majors was still convicted of reckless assault and harassment by a jury on Dec. 18, 2023, and originally was scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6. A New York judge has rescheduled Majors’ sentencing date to the spring. Chaudhry and her legal team filed multiple appeal motions, as anticipated, to dismiss the verdict following his conviction.

Majors, a first-time offender in a misdemeanor case, currently faces a potential sentence ranging from probation to a year behind bars. However, his fate remains undetermined, as his sentencing has been postponed until April 8 by Judge Michael Gaffey.

In the Manhattan courtroom, the defense, prosecution, and the 34-year-old defendant joined remotely. The session lasted five minutes. Gaffey instructed the district attorney to respond by March 5, with a ruling due by April 1.

“The case will not go forward with sentencing today because the defense has filed a motion to set aside the verdict,” Gaffey said, as reported by ABC.

Before concluding the proceedings, the judge addressed Majors directly, emphasizing the protection order barring any contact with Grace Jabbari, Majors’ former girlfriend involved in the disputed altercation.

The incident leading to Majors’ arrest took place last spring in New York, following a heated argument with Jabbari during a chauffeured car ride that escalated into a public altercation.

During the trial, Majors did not testify, hoping that the evidence presented by his side was enough to secure an acquittal. Still, he was nervous because he knew it could go either way.

“I’m standing there, and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?” he said in an interview with ABC News.

Some fans also want Disney to rehire Majors for Marvel movies after terminating him when the verdict dropped.

According to court documents, there was a mixed verdict. The jury believed that while Majors did assault Jabbari, he did not purposely injure her. That will be a major factor in the sentencing. Now the former Marvel star will have to wait two additional months to find out what will be his lot for the next year.