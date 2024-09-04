‘Modesty…Wasn’t the Issue’: DeVon Franklin’s Shocking Cabo Getaway with Mysterious Woman Sparks Controversy Two Years After Meagan Good Divorce

DeVon Franklin may have finally moved on from his ex-wife, actress Meagan Good, after finalizing their divorce in 2022. Photos of the Seventh-day Adventist preacher could be signs that Franklin has a new love interest and fans online are intrigued.

Franklin was spotted out and about holding hands with a mystery woman with short hair. He was recently spotted with the same woman, who has now been identified as Los Angeles-based personal trainer Maria Castillo. The Flawed & Fit representative recently shared pictures from a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on her Instagram page.

DeVon opens up about the difficulty of moving on post-divorce from Meagan Good. (Photos: @devonfranklin/Instagram; @meagangood/Instagram).

The Shade Room captures screenshots of Castillo’s selfies, one of which features her and the back of a man who was wearing a necklace similar to jewelry previously seen around Franklin’s neck.

The 46-year-old motivational speaker also recently appeared to be on vacation in a tropical location. Plus they follow each other on Instagram.

“Maria hit IG with a soft launch featuring her man as the two vacationed in Cabo! Y’all know the roomies are the CIA and recognized his chain and ear and immediately put two and two together,” read the outlet’s caption.

Their followers weighed in on the rumored relationship. One person wrote, “He definitely don’t never want no church lady.” Someone else joked, “Pastor keep him a bad one.”

Additionally, Good was mentioned in the comment section, as one commenter posted, “He thought those church ladies were giving Meagan hell. Baby, they’re about to go 100 times harder on her.”

One reply stated, “No they’re not. Them church members were jealous of the love Megan already had and received prior to marrying him.”

Yet another person replied, “He don’t care… because he has abandoned the church. He made more than ten million after marrying Meg. He’s about the [money].”

Referring to his past marriage, one person said, “Welp! Modesty or the lack thereof wasn’t the issue.”

Castillo is originally from Fort Mill, South Carolina. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in the Darla Moore School of Business, as a double major in both marketing and management and a minor in French. She moved to Los Angeles at age 22 around the same time she launched her fitness brand.

Franklin and Good began dating in 2011. The former couple married in June 2012 before Franklin filed for divorce in December 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” Franklin and Good expressed in a 2021 joint statement to People.

Meagan Good’s ex-husband, DeVon Franklin, reportedly vacationed with celebrity personal trainer Maria Castillo Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photos: @devonfranklin/Instagram, @maria.castillo.__/Instagram)

They continued, “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

In March 2024, Franklin appeared on Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture” show. On his failed marriage, the “Produced by Faith” author said, “I wouldn’t say it was unsuccessful because maybe it did exactly what it was designed to do. So that also was a perspective that I had to kind of learn as I went through my healing.”

During their marriage and relationship, Good was criticized by fellow Christians about her wardrobe choices and some of her decisions.

“I know that some of the choices that I make, some of the things that I wear, some of the things I work on, not everybody in the church understands it,” she told People in 2021. “And that’s OK because, at the end of the day, it’s between me and God and how I feel convicted in my spirit or don’t feel convicted in my spirit.”

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors 👑 pic.twitter.com/983n8RLeVK — Dez (@29dez) June 7, 2024

Good is currently going out with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” actor Jonathan Majors. The two Hollywood stars made their relationship public in May 2023. Three months earlier, Majors was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in New York.

In December 2023, a jury found Jonathan Majors guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. He avoided jail time when a judge sentenced the Yale School of Drama graduate to probation, a $250 fine, and a 52-week in-person counseling program.

Following the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios fired Majors from his recurring role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie franchise. Good supported Majors throughout his high-profile criminal trial.

Bae Watch! Meagan Good's ex-husband, DeVon Franklin, was spotted on a date with a mystery woman. 👀❤️



See more EXCLUSIVE photos: https://t.co/LfW0QXLJYH pic.twitter.com/2G0rZBuIeT — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 19, 2024

Speculation about Franklin’s new lady love has been ongoing since March 2024. Franklin was photographed dining with a mystery woman in West Hollywood, California.

If Maria Castillo is Franklin’s latest romantic partner, they seem to be trying to keep the situation under wraps for the moment. Neither person has publicly confirmed the relationship as of this writing.

Despite receiving push-back on social media over her potentially being with the devout Christian Franklin, Castillo has conveyed her appreciation for Christian-like values.

In a 2020 interview with Voyage LA, she said, “I was raised to value kindness and empathy in myself and in others the most, and that has played an outsized role in setting me up for success.”