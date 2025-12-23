‘Wow’: Meagan Good’s Head-Turning Cut-out Dress Stops Fans Cold After Close-Ups Reveal What She Forgot to Cover

Meagan Good is no stranger to turning heads with her beauty or her signature cut-out dresses, but her latest appearance did all the talking, prompting double takes and quick zoom-ins without hesitation.

The “Harlem” actress and her sister, La’Myia Good, put on their best model faces to pose in a series of sister selfies that confidently highlighted both their looks, their bond and something else unexpected.

Meagan Good steals attention after posing braless in tight green dress. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The Good girls posed in several mirror selfies in what appears to be a bathroom at a restaurant or establishment. Good’s older sister wore black pants and a long-sleeve top made of mesh with feathers on the front in a collage of Instagram photos posted on Dec. 21.

Meanwhile, Megan wore a tight olive green wrap dress that featured a cutout in the middle, highlighting her toned abs, courtesy of her strict workout regime. She skipped a bra, allowing the fabric to contour her figure, and completed the look with a leather beret.

Playing off their shared last name, La’Myia Good leaned into the moment in her caption, joking, “What’s better than 1 #Good Girl??…2.”

Fans quickly followed suit, flooding the comments with their own wordplay, including one popular reaction declaring, “Ummm them GOOD girls ain’t nothing to play with.”

Another noted, “I thought they was twins or something but both beautiful.”

Someone else on Hollywood Unlocked got specific about what part of Good’s body looked Good. “Boobies sitting so nicely,” said one person, while another in shock, wrote, “Wow.”

Good often displays the progress of her workouts in curve-hugging looks. These days, she works more with her husband, but her muscles and toned arms were hard to miss. One person wrote, “wtf meggg @meagangood that BODYYYYYY you TEA BABY.”

Another agreed, “Megan not playing in the gym.”

The “Eve’s Bayou” star has never admitted to getting any plastic surgery done, so for now it can only be assumed that the perkiness in her chest is all natural.

Though she’s always had a slim figure, Good’s stomach has been getting more and more defined. On her social media, she posts proof of the work she puts in to keep her body snatched. There are several pictures of them working out together.

She also has a wellness brand with her husband, actor Jonathan Majors. The brand, which is called Honor Culture, will target fitness, lifestyle and culture.

Speaking of which, Good credits her husband for being the reason why she’s gotten even more ripped.

Last year, she let Extra in on the schedule that Majors has her on. “He just has a crazy workout. He’s consistent. He’s like the 5 a.m. crew, I’m like the 10 a.m. crew, but we get it in, and it’s been a blessing.”

The outlet was highlighting one of Good’s red carpet looks where she and her husband attended the premiere of “Divorce in Black.” Good starred in the Tyler Perry project opposite Corey Hardrict.

To the premiere she wore a light blue halter dress with a cutout in the torso region similar to the one she had on in the photos with her sister.

Good has definitely got an “if you got it, flaunt it” type of aesthetic. Much of her attire consists of cropped tops, cutout dresses, and sometimes sheer material.