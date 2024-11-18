‘She Despises That Man’: Meagan Good Upstages Ex-Husband DeVon Franklin with Shocking Engagement Announcement Weeks After He Debuts New Younger Woman on the Red Carpet

Meagan Good seems to have mended her broken heart after divorce and is ready to say “I do” again.

The actress made a bombshell reveal about what the future has in store for her love life while on the red carpet for the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

The annual event celebrates Black culture’s most impactful and influential public figures. Usher and Vice President Kamala Harris were among the honorees on Nov. 17, but Good had all eyes on her.

In tow with the “Harlem” star was a suited and smiling Jonathan Majors, whom she has been dating since at least May 2023. At the time, the then-rising Marvel star was in the middle of a legal battle related to a March 2023 altercation he had with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York.

Meagan Good accused of being in competition with DeVon Franklin as she reveals engagement to Jonathan Majors two weeks after her ex debuted new girlfriend. Photos: Houseofgray_/Instagram; Devonfranklin/Instagram.

Good was by his side throughout the trial, which saw Majors convicted of misdemeanor reckless assault and third degree harassment. The “Creed III” star was sentenced to complete a year-long diversion program and ongoing counseling.

Failure to comply would result in a year in jail. The duo gushed about their relationship in a handful of interviews; Majors, in particular, likened Good to being his Coretta Scott King, standing by his side as his career was derailed by the ordeal.

Recent rumors suggested that the actress had been footing the bill for her beau’s legal fees and child support for his daughter. Newer speculations even claimed that the pair had broken up. Good’s rep told TMZ, “They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together,” ahead of the outing.

The sparkly diamond on Good’s left ring finger showed their romance has blossomed into so much more as she confirmed their engagement. The 43-year-old showed off the gem as she posed for photos in a gold custom strappy Eteri Couture gown. Majors, 35, wore a custom metallic gold kimono suit designed by House of Gray.

“We’re feeling great,” she told People, still beaming from letting the world in on the well-kept secret. “It’s a season of joy,” said Majors, and his leading lady quipped, “It’s a season of all the good things.”

It is unclear when he popped the question, but Good did reveal that the night was a bit of a full-circle moment, sharing that they first met at the event two years prior.

“EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms, in the unisex bathroom,” she told E! News about the pre-planned engagement announcement.

One reaction to the news on Twitter read, “Everything about that couple is a clout chase and a publicity stunt. Keep it.” Good’s 10-year-marriage to Hollywood executive DeVon Franklin came to an end in 2022.

Franklin debuted his new girlfriend, celebrity fitness trainer Maria Castillo, on the red carpet at The Merge Awards on Nov. 2.

Devon Franklin shares how he and his girlfriend Maria Castillo met.



He also talks about he and Tyler Perry’s new Bible-based film “R&B” based on the story of Ruth and Boaz. pic.twitter.com/i9g3TJGwFS — Angelique Beckford (@AngieBontheBeat) November 5, 2024

“Meagan Good clearly wants us to know that she has terrible discernment. Between the pastor and the abuser…girl okay,” wrote another user.

A third comment read, “Meagan Good’s ex moved on. She despises that man I feel like she’s rushing into s–t in competition but she’s like running with a knife.”

Good admitted she would still be with Franklin had he not filed for divorce when she appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in July.

“I would have never gotten a divorce under any circumstances, and I don’t know if that’s always the right thing,” she told Shannon Sharpe. “It’s not that anything bad was going on, nobody was cheating, nothing crazy, and I won’t get into why we divorced.”

As for Majors, he has never been married and is slowly rebuilding his once promising career. This fall he will begin filming the revenge-thriller “Merciless” in Canada, marking his first role in two years.