‘So DeVon Franklin Didn’t Love Her?’: Meagan Good’s Choice Words to Celebrate First Anniversary with Jonathan Majors Has Fans Reading Between the Lines

Actors Megan Good and Jonathan Majors are floating on cloud nine after celebrating their first anniversary, and they gave fans a treat with a post on Instagram.

The 44-year-old “Harlem” star and 36-year-old “Magazine Dreams” actor wed in a small ceremony in Los Angeles after becoming engaged in Paris, France, in December 2024.

Meagan Good’s first anniversary post with husband Jonathan Majors sparks a frenzy as online users dissect her “greatest love story” claim. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY)

‘She Said the Same Thing About DeVon Franklin’: Meagan Good Says Prayer Led Her to Fiancé Jonathan Majors the Same Way It Led Her to Her First Marriage

The couple shared pictures of their nuptials on Instagram on Wednesday, including one showing them sharing a kiss. Majors is wearing a white button-down shirt with matching trousers, and Good is wearing a white lace spaghetti-strap gown with a matching headpiece.

“The greatest love story I’ve ever known,” wrote Good with the post. “You. Changed. My. Life. .. in every way I’ve ever dreamed ..and hoped for .. in ways I didn’t know were tangible.”

“I love you. With every breath I take,” she continued. “And then – whatever is next, I will still love you eternally. I pray our spirits existence- exists alongside each other inside of God forever. Happy Number 1 My Love of Life . ~ Mrs. Majors.”

The post also showed the couple dressed in casual clothes with the mountains as a backdrop as they smooched.

Fans reacted to the post and congratulated the happy couple. One fan noted Majors’ famous quote. “My boy got his Coretta Scott King.”

Good’s “If Not Now, When?” co-star La’Myia Good replied, “Watching you guys love one another in pure authenticity and honest admiration for one another makes my heart smile. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. I love you guys!!!!!”

La La Anthony wrote, “Screaming!!! Congrats Meg!!!” Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas also weighed in, writing, “Happy anniversary, you two!”

One clever fan replied, “This is Major, Megan! May God continue to increase your blessings and smiles.” “Def sounds diff from the previous marriage. OK!” said another supporter, but it wasn’t all love online.

Many leaned into speculation that Majors was using Good for good publicity after his career plummet, and that she was saying something subliminal about her past with Franklin.

“She just wants back into mainstream Hollywood. So Devon Franklin didn’t love her? Is that she’s saying? Please stop playing,” said one person, while a critic said, “DeVon’s upgrade and Meagan’s downgrade need to be studied.”

A more brutal comment asked, “How many times has she gotten married ???”

Majors and Good began dating around the same time he was on trial for domestic abuse against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in May 2023, just two months after his arrest.

Many recall the shocking images of the actress walking hand in hand into court to hear his fate. “The Harder They Fall” star was heard in a recording addressing Jabbari for being too drunk, telling her she needed to act more like a Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King because of his career.

Jonathan Majors and Megan Good are seen at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing in New York City. pic.twitter.com/gqbUqEoGyQ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 3, 2023

The comment came out during the trial, and he was later found guilty on two misdemeanor charges and sentenced to probation and a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. Majors said during an interview that he’d found his Coretta in Good, apparently comparing himself to Martin Luther King Jr.

The ruling came out in April 2024, as he continued losing movie roles and contracts with Marvel and Disney. Shortly after, Good and Majors revealed their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala and by May 2025, they were married as a husband and wife.

“She’s an angel,” Majors told ABC News in his first interview after the incident. “She’s held me down like, like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but you know, I think I found her.”

Good’s marriage to Jonathan Majors has put the actress back under a microscope, with fans drawing comparisons to her previous union with spiritual leader and filmmaker DeVon Franklin as her style continues to evolve.

Where she once leaned into a more reserved, faith-driven image, her recent appearances since being with Majors have featured more daring, form-fitting looks that show more skin than some churchgoers are ready for, with many pointing to her faith.

Some see it as a confident shift as Good returns to a chapter she feels most comfortable in, while others are questioning how drastically her public image has changed, turning her fashion choices into a larger conversation about identity and expectations.

Good was previously married to Franklin for nearly a decade. Two years after divorcing, Frankling proposed to fitness influencer Maria Castillo, a woman whom he and Good had both met through fitness training with Mike “T” Trusdale. Trusdale introduced the pair by organizing a brunch date in the spring of 2024, and the rest was history.

“I had to take the time to mourn the loss of my marriage and say, ‘God I don’t understand why did this happen. What was going on?’” Frankling shared with his audience during a sermon in 2025. “It’s okay to acknowledge the loss. Because in the feeling that’s where the healing is. I can’t get delivered from my broken heart if I don’t acknowledge my heart is broken.”

Now that both couples have moved on, it seems that they are much happier apart and thriving, according to fans online.