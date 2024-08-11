‘Left the Preacher to be Naked on the Internet’: Meagan Good Slammed for Ditching Wholesome Christian Image to Dress Scantily Clad After DeVon Franklin Divorce

Meagan Good is every bit of a fierce feline in new photos marking “chapter 43.”

The “Waist Deep” actress celebrated her Aug. 8 birthday with a bombshell photo shoot that has some fans fawning over her sexy attire and figure while others are turning their noses up.

Good was styled in a Michael Costello long-sleeved cheetah-print bodysuit with matching leg warmers as she posed for the camera in a studio with a white background. In other images, she’s turning up the heat as she is photographed taking a dip in a pool, in one shot daringly revealing her backside as she swims.

Meagan Good and ex-husband DeVon Franklin (Photo: Amanda Edwards / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The provocative photos are shared in two separate posts, each gaining the attention of hundreds of thousands of followers and commenters.

One person wrote, “Meagan always been the baddest.” A second comment reads, “Whew it’s giving better & finer than ever.” And countless others filled their remarks with heart and fire emojis as Good set their screens ablaze with the snapshots.

In her Instagram bio, she cheekily states that people can call her “Ms. Good ~ If Ya Nasty”— and, judging by her comments, more than a few qualify to do so.

But others considered the images too revealing and a stark contrast from the way she presented herself while married to Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin. The multi-hyphenate is also a minister whose approach to working in the industry has been significantly influenced by his Christian faith.

Meagan Good’s sexy photoshoot for her 43 birthday provoked critics to blast actress for turning up her sexy after divorce from DeVon Franklin. (Photos: Meagangood/Instagram.)

The two were married for almost a decade when they divorced in 2022. They famously wrote about their love story and abstaining from sex before exchanging vows in their book “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.”

An exact cause for the split has been withheld from the public, despite both parties saying that they remain friends. At most, Good told Shannon Sharpe during a June appearance on “Club Shay Shay” that she never would have divorced her husband under any circumstance. It was widely known that Franklin was the one to file the petition to end the marriage.

During their union, Good was routinely criticized by churchgoers who believed her wardrobe choices were too sexy for a woman representing God. Her then-husband was quick to come to her defense as the actress hit back at the comments about her clothing.

DeVon Franklin says he cried himself to sleep after Meagan Good divorce pic.twitter.com/Wr815fYP10 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

“The crazy thing is how backwards some of us can be as Christians,” she told Essence in 2016 when critics told her to cover up.

“Hubby and I are doing all we can to go out into the world with a God-given message in an area that many of us secretly struggle with, and some others have attempted to discredit a much needed cultural conversation and reduce it to a wardrobe choice… A choice that is and always will remain between me and God,” she added.

Still, in 2024, divorced and still outspoken about her relationship with God, she is subjected to remarks of the same vein as past criticisms. “Some pics are not to be shown on social media..I’m surprised at you Megan,” a dissatisfied onlooker wrote.

A second person snidely remarked, “She left the preacher only to be naked on the internet.” A third individual quipped, “I know your ex husband somewhere thanking god he got chance.”

A person attempting to come to her defense wrote, “She suppressed this side of herself,” though the “Divorce In The Black” star has never suggested that was the case.

“Those ‘church’ people were terrible to her — it was a really tough predicament,” remarked another supporter. At least one person found a way to use the photos as an invitation to pivot to Jonathan Majors, Good’s current boyfriend.

“Jonathan Majors has been taking some losses but this ain’t one of them,” the Instagram user wrote.

The Marvel actor and Good have been publicly dating for a little more than a year. Their actors’ romance began making headlines months after the “Creed III” antagonist was charged in a domestic incident involving his then-girlfriend.

Majors was convicted and sentenced to probation and a year-long domestic violence program. She was by his side at multiple court appearances and has continued to make red carpet appearances with him in tow, sharing that they are happily in love. Franklin has not publicly moved on with a new leading lady.