The Sincerity of Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ Relationship Questioned After Social Media Calls Their Recent Courthouse Video ‘Fake’

Although Jonathan Majors is currently on trial for misdemeanor assault and harassment charges, some fans seem to only care about the sincerity of his romantic relationship with actress Meagan Good.

Majors’ trial began on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and footage showing him and Good walking hand-in-hand has made waves online.

Fans question the sincerity of Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors’ relationship after new courtroom video goes viral online. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram, Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In a recent video, which was shared via X on Thursday, Nov. 30, both A-list actors could be seen exiting a New York City courthouse. The “Harlem” star was trying to put on her brown trench coat, and, despite the seriousness surrounding Majors’ current circumstances, she was smiling.

After seeing his rumored girlfriend struggling with her coat, Majors walked over to the actress in an attempt to help her out. By the time he made his way to Good a woman standing beside her already had helped with the coat.

Although Majors, 34, didn’t stroll over fast enough to help Good out with her stylish garment, he managed to lift her Bohemian twists over her long trench, to which Good responded, “Thank you.”

The 22-second video instantly did numbers online and prompted a user to point out Majors failing to fix Good’s bun. One person wrote, “He’s so new to dating Black women that he left that braid sticking out of her bun omg.”

Per the clip, the 42-year-old’s hair was styled in a half-up/half-down bun with a few strands poking out. It is unclear if the strands were intentionally placed that way, but most users voiced their belief in the look being accidental.

Another handler replied to the above tweet stating, “That’s what I was thinking, like fix her bun too.”

While plenty of social media users seemed to be deeply invested in Good’s hair, a few commenters appeared to be more focused on how genuine the relationship is.

One handler wrote, “Was this fake and planned because…it seems so fake and planned lol she didn’t struggle with her hair/coat until the cameras were visible and conveniently stopped there.”



There were a few additional comments that included, “TWO things: 1) their relationship looks so HALLMARK holiday Xmas movie FAKE 2) something about how he looked in the camera,” and “Every time Megan goes back and looks at their footage I know that voice in her head tells her we ain’t buying this s–t.”

As previously reported, Good and the “Creed III” actor blindsided social media users back in May after TMZ exclusively broke the news stating that they were an item.

This surprising pairing came right behind Majors’ arrest in New York City after his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of assaulting her inside of a taxi cab. While Majors has maintained his innocence, he’s lost major work throughout this ongoing process.

As for Good, this newfound relationship followed after her nine-year marriage with Pastor DeVon Franklin ended. The once-beloved couple announced their split by sharing a joint statement to People magazine in 2021. In their message, they shared that “no one” was “at fault.” By 2022, their divorce was finalized.

Since their split, many online observers claimed that Franklin was holding Good back, suggesting that she glowed up once she became single again. She’s even updated her Instagram bio to “Ms. Good ~ If Ya Nasty,” referencing Janet Jackson’s 1986 hit song “Nasty.”