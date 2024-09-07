Friends Worry as Meagan Good Reportedly Steps In to Pay Jonathan Majors’ Child Support and Other Expenses Since Getting Axe from Marvel

Jonathan Majors’ legal troubles have not only derailed his career but also hit his finances hard. Luckily for him, his girlfriend, Meagan Good, is there to help alleviate some of the burden.

Once a rising star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Majors is reportedly struggling to maintain his Hollywood lifestyle alone, with one outlet suggesting he’s leaning on his Good to cover expenses — including his child support payments.

“Life & Style” reports it was told by an unnamed “source” that “Meagan pays for everything.”

The “Harlem” star, who has an estimated net worth of $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is said to be footing the bills after Majors was indicted and found guilty on Dec. 18, 2023, of reckless assault in the 3rd-degree and harassment, stemming from a domestic incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Since the allegations emerged, and especially after his conviction, Majors has seen several high-profile contracts vanish in thin air.

Marvel Studios, for instance, has severed all ties with him, dropping him from the highly anticipated project “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” The project was actually shelved, the Richest reported in August 2024, despite his popularity in the movie “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” released just a month before the Jabbari incident.

Instead, Disney, which owns Marvel, has shifted focus to “Avengers: Doomsday,” with Robert Downey Jr., who will no longer play the character Iron Man but will transition into the villain Dr. Doom.

Before his legal issues, Majors was poised to become a key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Fans loved his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in the earlier Avengers movie, and he had reportedly signed a $20 million deal to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and to appear in 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.” That deal was ended in December 2023.

Now, his net worth has reportedly dropped to $500,000.

Good, according to the insider, has stepped in to cover not only their needs but also luxuries.

“They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that’s crazy!” the source added, claiming Good is even covering child support for Majors’ daughter, Ella Majors, from a previous relationship.

Majors has discussed his 11-year-old daughter Ella in multiple interviews despite keeping her out of the public eye. While promoting “Lovecraft Country” in a 2020 interview with People, he revealed that his daughter is mixed-race, but he still desired that she knew all about her Black history.

“She has to understand that it’s actually not ‘Black history’— it’s American history,” he said at the time.

Months ago, Good spoke about her relationship with Jonathan Majors on “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” revealing that friends “advised” her against dating Majors, but she chose to follow her heart. In another interview with People, she said that even Majors had initially discouraged her from pursuing a relationship.

“He actually tried to encourage me not to be with him,” she said. “He wanted to protect me. I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo.’”

Good has continued to support Majors, standing by his side during his domestic assault trial. In a “Good Morning America” interview, the “Creed III” star likened her loyalty to that of Coretta Scott King, saying, “She’s an angel, she’s held me down … like a Coretta, you know? I’m so blessed to have her.”

Despite their public displays of affection and the flattery in the media, some of Good’s inner circle are reportedly still concerned.

“No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy,” the insider claimed. “If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage.”