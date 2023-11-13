‘She’s Saying, Look What You’re Missing J’: Jeannie Mai Posts Seductive Glam Video After Jeezy Shuts Down Reconciliation Rumors

Fans say Jeannie Mai looked stunning during her first public appearance since her estranged husband, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, shut down reconciliation rumors in a recent interview.

Mai recently attended a gala for Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that was made to “provide children living in poverty with all of the basic necessities that every child deserves.”

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 47 percent of families in the United States can’t afford diapers for their children. Baby2Baby has set out to change that statistic.

Jeannie Mai shows off her outfit, and fans bring up her relationship with Jeezy. (Photo: @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

Since its inception, Baby2Baby has given out over 50 million emergency supplies to children impacted by natural disasters. Just recently, they were involved with relief that helped victims of the Maui wildfires. On Nov. 11, the nonprofit held its annual gala, and Hollywood showed up in droves for the star-studded event.

The guest list included Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Snoop Dogg, and many more. One of the guests who was dressed to the nines was the “Raid the Cage” co-host. Mai wore a strapless red dress to the illustrious dinner.

Afterward, the 44-year-old posted pictures of her outfit on her Instagram with the caption, “When it comes to helping babies around the world, this Mommy was honored to stand alongside @baby2baby last night.”

She also thanked Baby2Baby’s founders, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, for “changing lives” and “providing the essentials of diapers, formula, and school supplies across the globe.”

Mai also posted a video in the dress where she showed off all the pieces of the outfit, including her golden heels and her earrings. In the video, she seductively moved her hands around her body in front of her bathroom mirror before showing her 1-year-old daughter Monaco Jenkins. The video was set to Victoria Monét’s viral song, “On My Mama.”

As always, anytime Mai makes a post, commenters find a way to make it about her failed marriage to the trap music legend. Jeezy filed for divorce back in Sept. after two years of marriage but had been pursuing a separation since June, according to court documents.

Some fans praised the television personality, writing, “She’s saying, look what you’re missing J,” and “When a man divorces his wife, you can move on with your life and thank him later.”

A handful called Mai out, with one person saying, “Man, she really pushing this single mother ish. Why don’t you clear the air on what happened? Why a man went and filed divorce, which is rare? Especially if he was the one who messed up? I’m a fan of you, but I see things are getting a little gimmicky.”

Others referred to the rumor that she cheated on the father of her daughter with former “Saved by the Bell” actor Mario Lopez.

The Mai-Lopez cheating allegations have only gotten louder since Jeezy released his double album, “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget,” and the accompanying interview with actress Nia Long. Jeezy’s song titles and lyrics alluded to infidelity and trust, and people believed that it was proof that Mai was the one who stepped out on their relationship.

During his one-on-one conversation with Long last week, Jeezy didn’t specify whether or not Mai played a bigger role in the end of the marriage than him. But he did say that not even therapy could help the former lovers come back together.

As for right now, Mai and Jenkins are still going through their divorce, and they are also in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter.

