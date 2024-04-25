Jeezy Disturbed By Jeannie Mai’s ‘Manipulation and Deceit’ Tactics as He Submits Bombshell Evidence That Ex-Wife Allegedly Faked Abuse Claim

Jeezy and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Jeannie Mai’s custody and divorce proceedings are getting messier by the minute, with new allegations continuing to surface.

In the latest development, Mai has accused the “Seen It All” rapper of physical abuse. Her legal team has submitted documents containing photos purportedly depicting instances of abuse alongside text messages in which Jeezy appears to acknowledge responsibility for the harm he allegedly inflicted on her.

Jeezy responds to abuse allegations from estranged wife, Jeannie Mai. (Photo: @jeezy/Instagram, @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, vehemently denies these claims and has presented his own evidence, including photos and text exchanges, aimed at disproving Mai’s claims.

Mai filed new court documents on Thursday, April 25, accusing her estranged husband of choking and pushing her down the steps at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in San Francisco, CA, on April 14, 2022. According to reports, Jeezy called his wife a “f—g b—h” and repeatedly told her, “I can do so much better than you.”

A hotel security guard stationed in the lobby witnessed the incident and intervened, remaining with Mai after she expressed feeling unsafe multiple times, Mai claims. There were multiple other verbal and physical abuse instances documented in the filing.

The claim also contained photographs Mai says are of the injuries she acquired at the hands of her husband.

The trap music pioneer disputes the talk show host’s claims, stating that the incident did not occur as described. He further asserts that the injuries depicted in the photographs stem from a separate incident that occurred months later when the couple was together at a golf course and were involved in a golf cart accident.

He provided text messages as evidence to the courts, wherein she sent him photographs of her bruised and lacerated legs, and he expressed concern. The submitted text messages include date and time stamps, showing that their exchange transpired on June 22, 2022, and June 23, 2022.

The images were reposted on Instagram by The Jasmine Brand.

The “Don’t Cheat” rapper and Mai share a 2-year-old daughter, Monaco.

In one message, dated June 22, Mai shares a picture of her and their daughter, followed by four images of her leg injuries. They appear to be the same images that she submitted to the court as evidence, Exhibit N4. These photographs are part of an email chain but have no dates attached to them.

The next part of the text, she says on June 23, 2022, “Babbbby… I have a lot of dresses to wear this week.”

Jeezy responds, “I so sorry babe. Haven’t forgiven myself for putting you indanger. I’ve been un easy and sad about it.”

“It was not intentional,” she texts him. “It was an accident. But we do need to be more careful, esp when we’re drinking babe. I don’t think u know your own strength when u drink.”

The two then send each other audio messages, but the contents of those two exchanges have not been shared.

After the courts received each party’s evidence, Jeezy took to Instagram profile to make a statement to his supporters.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved,” he wrote. “This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is about being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody.”

He added, “Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

The caption for the post was simple: “Yall know me. #Integrity.”