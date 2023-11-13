‘Sit Down, and SHUT UP!’: Fans Argue Whether Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Should be Put on the ‘No Fly List’ After She Was Almost Kicked Off a Plane for Singing

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm got into a verbal altercation with a flight attendant after she tried to spread some good news and the word of God during a Nov. 11 flight.

Storm is a Grammy-nominated singer and a part of the Gospel music group Maverick City Music. The group’s latest album, “The Maverick Way,” was just nominated for Best Gospel Album, and Storm could not contain how excited she was. However, the way the singer decided to show her enthusiasm had many fans split on if she was doing too much.

Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm faces backlash after she posts a video of a verbal altercation between her and a Delta flight attendant. (Photo: @bobbi_storm/Instagram)

Storm posted a video to her Instagram of her finding out the news during a flight on a Delta airplane. The clip starts with her standing in the plane’s aisle, saying that she charted on Billboard.

A male flight attendant walked up to the singer, telling her to sit down and be quiet because she was being a disturbance. Storm complied by going to her seat, but she argued that the seatbelt sign was off, so she should have been free to be up.

The singer then said that she would bless the attendant, and she turned to the other passengers and let them know that she was up for two Grammys. The passengers applauded the singer, with one asking who she was, but the attendant returned and stared Storm down. Storm said that she hadn’t sung on a plane in a while, but the attendant asked, “Are you able to be quiet?”

Storm expressed that the passengers were enjoying the show, but the attendant said he wasn’t and he repeated his question. The 36-year-old asked, “Am I gonna go to jail if I don’t?” The attendant repeated his question a couple of more times, and he said that he was the plane’s “Flight Leader.” After asking the question again, Storm turned to the passengers and said, “What do you guys think?”

The attendant then told her, “If you are not able to follow my instructions, you will not be taking this flight.” Storm said if that were the case, then she would follow his instructions, but when he left, she said, “I’ll sing it on the low for y’all in the back.” She then proceeded to sing her new song, “We Can’t Forget Him.”

Some viewers felt that Storm had every right to sing and talk on the flight as she was not breaking any laws. One person said, “Who is this guy? He needs to be reported. No worries you did right,” while another said, “Lmao he was trippin nobody was complaining about you except him. What a hater! Keep singing girl!”

Others weren’t as gracious to the gospel singer as she was called “out of order,” “narcissistic,” “obnoxious” and much more. One person commented, “As a flight attendant and a Christian: Get on the plane, sit down, and SHUT UP! Jeesssuuuuss! Respectfully of course,” and another said, “You were completely in the wrong, and I hope you ended up on the no fly list.”

Bobbi Storm is obnoxious and off her rocker. Whew. — Lisa00Lisa (@Lisa00Lisa01) November 11, 2023

Storm has commented about the viral video multiple times, pleading her case. In one of her replies, the singer said, “To be clear, so I don’t have to address anyone personally, I have sang on over 50 flights. There were NO LAWS broken here.” She said that she felt the calling to sing, but the “flight attendant really was out of order and did not have the authority to do what he was threatening.”

In another comment, Storm asked her supporters to “not report this man, shame him, or anything negative on my behalf.” She released a video statement saying that Delta reached out to her after the incident. “So whoever called,” Storm said, “I can’t say thank you because I don’t want this man to be reprimanded.”

She continued to say that she didn’t break any rules, and she said that she hoped the flight attendant learned a lesson about treating people the right way.

