Jeezy Files For Divorce as Resurfaced Clips Show Jeannie Mai Favoring White Men Over ‘Dark Meat on the Side’

After only two years of marriage, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have called it quits. The rapper filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court this week, on Sept. 14, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

The rapper and Mai went public with their relationship in 2019. They wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Atlanta, Georgia, home in March 2021.

Though they initially planned to have a ceremony inviting all of their family and friends, they were forced to pivot after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and the passing of Jeezy’s mother in February 2021.

Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai two years after saying ‘I do.’ (Photo: @Thejeanniemai/Instagram.)

The newlyweds announced the birth of their only child together, a daughter named Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January of last year.

The couple reportedly has a prenup in place, though details of the agreement have not been made public. Jeezy is also said to be seeking joint custody of their daughter. According to the AJC, the couple was already separated for an undisclosed amount of time prior to the filing.

Fans who grew accustomed to the Jenkins’ love-dovey social posts, often shared by Mai, were shocked by the news of the separation. One person wrote, “It’s always after the baby comes … it’s a pattern .. pay attention.”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Shows Love to Jeannie Mai As ‘The Real’ Star’s Fiancé, Rapper Jeezy, Gifts Her A Billboard

Jeezy was previously engaged to his longtime girlfriend of nine years, Mahlet Mahi Gebremedhin. They began dating in 2010, became engaged in 2016, and broke up in 2019. They share a 9-year-old daughter, Mara Nor. He also has two adult sons, Jadarius and Shyheim, from previous relationships.

A second comment read, “If a man flies…shes the problem. Thats tough. Good luck.” Mai was previously married for a decade to Freddy Harteis. She filed for divorce in 2017, citing irreconcilable differences, though Harteis’ desire to have children was speculated as one of the reasons.

Mai’s ex welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend months after their separation was announced. Mai had been open about not wanting children, although that changed after falling for the “Put On” rapper.

“I’ve never felt this ready. I’ve been through so much, and I’ve survived, and I’m shining. My heart is ready. I was meant to be a mom,” she said in a YouTube video.

Someone wrote on social media, “So all this was act u out here jeezy huxtable.” And another user said, “So now she’ll be a Babymama to a black man.::. Should of stayed with the yt meat.” During a 2014 episode of “The Real,” where Mai served as a co-host, she professed her love for Black men, referring to them as “dark meat” that she kept on the side.

Neither Jeezy or Mai has issued a public statement regarding the end of their union.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.