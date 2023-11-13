‘PAC Woulda Spiced it Up a Bit’: Video of Will Smith Freestyling About His Son Trey Derails When Fans Bring Up Jada Pinkett Smith’s Love for Tupac 

Whether it’s through music, interviews, his New York Times best-selling book, or social media, Oscar winner Will Smith continues to show the world that his love for those in his family clan comes before anything.

One recent example of this is how he chose to celebrate the 31st birthday of his firstborn son Trey, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will Smith shares tribute to celebrate the 31st birthday of his son, Trey, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino. (Photos: @willsmith/Instagram; @shereezampino/Instagram)

On Nov. 12, Smith posted a clip from the audiobook “Will,” selecting a section from the 12th chapter titled “Desire,” where he tells the story of meeting his ex-wife at a taping for “A Different World.” He had gone there with Alfonso Rivera to meet his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but was sidetracked by the New York beauty, whom he would later wed three months later.

After telling this story, Smith shares the greatest gift from their nuptials being their son.

“Willard Carroll Smith III was born on November 11, 1992,” Will writes and reads in the clip from the taping of the audiobook posted commemoratively on Instagram. “From birth we called him ‘Trey,’ since he was the third Willard Smith.”

Then the rapper, who was the first hip-hop artist to win a Grammy, recites a verse from his hit song “Just the Two of Us.”

In his post, the “Emancipation” actor captioned the tribute to his son, “Happy Bday, T-Ball. You are responsible for some of the highest experiences of my life. You introduced me to the true definition of Love! I met God in your eyes.”

Many of his celebrity aunts and uncles like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Queen Latifah and Busta Rhymes, as well as fans hopped into the comments section to also wish Trey a happy birthday.

“Shout out to the good dads in the world,” one person said. Another said, “And yall thought we was gone cancel Will for Chris? Stop playing lol.”

Trey’s tribute also made people acknowledge the prize role of being the first child, including one who wrote, “Those first borns will change your life.”

Smith and Jada have been married for nearly three decades and share two children, Willow and Jaden.

However, a small handful of social media users took this opportunity to drag Jada about her friendship with Tupac. “Jada: You know PAC woulda spiced it up a bit,” someone joked.

Still not over Jada Pinkeet Smith saying Tupac and Will Smith would’ve been good friends if he survived his shooting in Las Vegas.. 🕊️pic.twitter.com/lSerUifBLS — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) October 27, 2023

But some corrected the narrative, noting how much the “Matrix” star loves her bonus son.

“Will: *Breathes* Y’all: JADA TUPAC AUGUST. Damn y’all sure know how to drag something to the pony of annoyance tf. Like this man ain’t a legend outside of his marriage. Please go to hell,” another person said.

The original “Just the Two of Us” video was a 1997 Billboard Top 20 hit that spawned a children’s book, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, of the same name.

