‘All Them Kids Need Is an Apartment n McDonald’s’: Kim Kardashian Reveals That Her and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Prefers His Simple Apartment Over Their Mansion

Although she’s the daughter of two A-list celebrities, North West seems to prefer living a chill, low-key life.

The eldest child of Skims founder Kim Kardashian and rap legend Kanye West has no problem voicing her opinions no matter how harsh they may be, and that’s exactly what she did in a new episode of Hulu’s “Kardashians.”

During the reality series, the self-made entrepreneur told her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, how North prefers to stay at the “Runaway” lyricist’s apartment rather than their lavish mansion.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad, is the best,” the 43-year-old said. “He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment.’”

She continued, “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!’”

Kim is currently the primary caregiver of her and West’s four children, which include 10-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint West, 5-year-old Chicago West, and 4-year-old Psalm West.

The short clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many users suggested that kids don’t need all of the glitz and glamour to enjoy life. One handler wrote, “This what I’m talking bout when i say parenting is easy if you don’t throw yourself a pity party. She paying four people to ‘help’ her and all them kids need is an apartment n McDonald’s.”

Another person tweeted, “Kids want to be kids sometimes.” However, there were also a few tweets claiming that North enjoys her father’s place so much because she spends less time with him than the “KKW Beauty” creator.

They wrote, “When the dad only has visitation days is very easy to not have nanny’s. He pulls all the stops because he barely sees her. He gets to be the fun one instead of doing actual parenting. This is normal behavior of a child in these situations.”

Kim and Ye were once a staple couple in Hollywood after they got together back in 2012. The high-profile celebs tied the knot in 2014 but separated after seven years together. Since their split, which was finalized in 2022, the “Through the Wire” hitmaker has accused his ex-wife of keeping their children from him.

Last month, model and personal stylist Ian Connor shared screenshots of an alleged text message conversation between the Yeezy creator and Elon Musk. In the exchange, West appeared to address Musk for not speaking out about the situation, stating, “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

While it is unclear if Kim is really keeping Kanye from his children, many folks have noticed how much his two oldest kids, North and Saint, act just like him.

The two siblings have been caught doing outrageous acts on camera, such as flipping off paparazzi and having no filter, which caused fans to deem them as mini versions of Ye.

