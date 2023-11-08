‘The Fatherhood … Just a Great Person In General’: Master P And Snoop Dogg Honor Deion Sanders By Giving Him Cover Of Snoop’s Prime Time Honey-O Snax Cereal

First-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is trying to get his team out of a three-game losing streak, one that’s dropped the Buffs to 4-5 after beginning the season 3-0.

As Coach Prime readies his team for its final home game of the season this weekend versus the Arizona Wildcats, the legendary defensive back had an honor bestowed upon him.

In a joint effort, rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P (R) have made Deion Sanders (L) the featured face of Snoop’s Prime Time Honey-O Snax cereal. (Photo Credit: Snoop’s Prime Time Honey-O Snax)

Deion Sanders Gets Cover Of Snoop Dogg and Master P Cereal Box

In a joint effort, rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P have made Deion the featured face of Snoop’s Prime Time Honey-O Snax cereal.

The breakfast delight is a limited-edition release under Broadus Foods umbrella, which happens to be Snoop Dogg’s grocery food brand, and is the first black-owned breakfast food company. It is a move that Master P doesn’t take lightly, and he recently talked about its significance during an appearance on The Nick Ferg Show.



Prime Effect Is A Real Thing

Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, has had plenty of success in other business ventures outside of music. He told the show this about what they set out to do.

“We were able to do something incredible and create a limited edition box for coach Deion Sanders, who’s probably one of the greats in college football now,” Miller, the Broadus Foods CEO, told the show.

Miller then expounded on why he and Snoop felt it was necessary to honor Coach Prime. Both believe his impact and leadership and his social contributions outside of his coaching responsibilities are second-to-none, and for that he deserved the honor.