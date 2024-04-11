Jeezy Claims Jeannie Mai ‘Staged’ Photo of Their 2-Year-Old Next to His Gun In Attempt to Make Him Seem Unfit as a Parent Before Moving Out

Jeezy‘s messy divorce from Jeannie Mai is getting heated as new documents reveal that the rapper moved into the basement of their marital home amid the couple’s breakup.

The two have made a series of allegations against each other including infidelity and unsafe parenting measures since he filed for divorce in September 2023. According to TMZ, the “No Complaining” rapper initially agreed to move into the home’s basement while the former couple worked through their divorce.

But documents reveal Mai moved out soon afterward and took their 2-year-old daughter Monaco with her. Now, Jeezy wants full primary physical custody of his daughter after months of claiming that Mai was keeping their child from him.

Jeezy accuses ex Jeannie Mai of staging a photo of their 2-year-old with his guns amid nasty custody battle.

The 45-year-old former host of “The Real” denied that she was keeping their daughter from Jeezy but also voiced her concerns about him having firearms in the home and being concerned for the child’s safety and security.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place,” Mai’s attorney wrote. “Such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”

Jeezy has now accused Mai of staging a photo of Monaco with one of his guns in an alleged attempt to make the courts believe that she was unsafe around him. He admitted that he “kept one of his firearms in the basement in the event of any possible intruder in order to protect his family. This occurred a month before Respondent [Mai] moved out of the Marital Residence.”

The entertainer, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, stated in his motion filed on Wednesday, April 10, “There has not been a single incident with his firearms and the parties’ minor child.”

Yet, Mai insisted her estranged husband carries firearms in one of his bags when traveling.

“On a different occasion when the Petitioner was leaving the Marital Residence, he sat the bag down at the door before he left to go upstairs to get a hat. In that moment, the Respondent ‘staged’ a scene by placing the parties’ 2-year-old daughter next to the bag and took a photograph,” Jeezy claimed.

Jeezy claimed Monaco had no access to wander into the basement because she was being watched at all time and there someone around to keep her from doing so.

“There were only two (2) other adults in the marital residence – the Respondent and her brother. Apparently, when the Petitioner was staying in the basement, either the Respondent or her brother went into the bedroom where the Petitioner was staying and took a photograph of the Petitioner’s firearm while the Petitioner was in the shower,” Jeezy stated.

Jeezy and Mai married in 2021 after dating for two years. Court documents claim that Mai’s travel schedule is too extensive, causing the television personality to leave her daughter in the care of her brother or mother, Mama Mai, the majority of the time.

The “Don’t Cheat” artist also accused Mai of interfering with his parenting time for almost 2 months, stating that his daughter would have more stability with him having primary custody.

Months after the divorce filing, Mai claimed that the recording artist was unfaithful during their union and asked a judge to override the couple’s prenuptial agreement due to an infidelity clause in the contract, thereby allowing for an “equitable division” of all martial assets.

A spokesman for Jeezy denied that the rapper cheated on Mai and called the accusation, “100 percent false.”

Fans didn’t have much to say about Jeezy living in his basement amidst his divorce, but they had a lot to say about him seeking primary custody.

“That’s just ridiculous,” wrote one fan. “This divorce is going to be longer than their marriage,” replied one. “Sounds like he doesn’t want to pay child custody,” added another. “So crazy to see how messy Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce is for the marriage to have been so short smh,” concluded another.

Mai has not yet responded publicly to Jeezy’s custody request.