Following Allegations of Infidelity, Jeannie Mai Now Voices Concerns Over Weapons In Jeezy’s Home Amid Custody Battle Over Their Daughter Monaco

Earlier this month, Jeezy filed to have a judge declare an adequate visitation schedule with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jeannie Mai, over their daughter, Monaco.

The rapper shocked fans when he filed for divorce from Mai after two years of marriage, though some have since speculated on numerous reasons why he left. In Jeezy’s most recent court filing, his lawyers accused the TV personality of acting “as a gatekeeper,” halting Jeezy from seeing their child and “causing confusion and tension between the parties.”

Mai is now denying those claims, as reported by TMZ, insisting that her priority is Monaco’s safety.

Jeannie Mai expresses concern about firearms in Jeezy’s home amid divorce and custody battle of their daughter, Monaco, 1. (Photos: @jeanniemai/Instagram; @jeezy/Instagram)

In new court documents obtained by the outlet, she said the accusation was false, stating that she’s been more than cooperative with Jeezy’s request for specific dates to see Monaco, including stretching out their time together over the Christmas holiday.

The former co-host of “The Real” is adamant she is not standing in the way of Jeezy and his relationship with their daughter. However, she has voiced concerns regarding weapons inside the “Seen It All” artist’s home.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” Mai’s attorneys wrote in a statement.

It continued, “These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security, especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

Jeezy and Mai began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2020, and married in 2021. Their daughter Monaco was born in Jan. 2022.

Mai’s response received mixed reactions from fans online who suggested that Jeezy had guns in their home when they were together. Two in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s post wrote, “Miss was he unsafe when you married him and dated him for years?” and “Now Jeannie Mai. You knew that man had guns when y’all were living together. Now you’re so concerned.”

Now Jeannie Mai. You knew that man had guns when y’all were living together. Now you’re so concerned 🙄 — 🦋REDS JOHNSON🦋 (@ISlayBooks) December 20, 2023

Jeezy and Mai were reportedly still living together after the divorce filing, though it’s unclear if they still reside in the same home. But a handful of social media users claimed “racial bias,” adding that Mai was pulling the “dangerous rapper card” by suggesting that Jeezy’s lifestyle possibly impacted his role in Monaco’s life.

One critic wrote, “Girl. You weren’t concerned about safety when you wanted his last name and baby. Don’t do that. It’s giving racial bias. So let me guess, because he’s a rapper? Or because he’s surrounded by his entourage? Or because he’s black?!”

Another said, “Being around other black ppl must be the safety issue when he had yall at his auntie house in the hood it wasn’t an issue.”

Mai gushed about Jeezy taking her to spend Thanksgiving with his family on “The Real” in 2019. She said it was their first Thanksgiving together and she described his family as “beautiful, lovely, fun” people, including his aunt “Mother,” who made her a special dinner separate from everyone else.

“Yo, she came with Tupperware with chitlins and oxtails and they were just for me,” Mai told the other co-hosts.

Mai has previously stated that she was blindsided by Jeezy’s divorce filing, but spectators believe the signs were there all along. It has also been speculated that the two had different opinions on cultural values due to their backgrounds. Jeezy was born to two African-American parents in South Carolina and later relocated to Georgia. As for Mai, she is Vietnamese-American, and she once took Jeezy to experience her family’s culture in Vietnam.

There were also cheating allegations against Mai due to her flirty chemistry during a hosting gig with fellow host Mario Lopez. She later responded by suggesting that she would hold Jeezy accountable for stepping out on their marriage, per an infidelity clause in their prenup. The “Never Cheat” rapper denied any accusation that he cheated in a statement through lawyers and on his recent album, “I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget.”