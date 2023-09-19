‘Nah Bruh 2 Touchy & She Too Friendly’: Fans Suspect Jeannie Mai Cheated on Jeezy With Mario Lopez After Resurfaced Clips Show ‘Chemistry’ Between Co-hosts

Jeannie Mai is being put through the wringer as speculation about her pending divorce from Jeezy ramps up on social media. The former couple was married for just over two years when the rapper filed for divorce on Sept. 14.

The “Seen It All” artist is reportedly seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, and that their prenuptial agreement be enforced. Since the divorce news broke, questions about what could have gone wrong in the marriage have cropped up.

Fans suspect Jeannie Mai of cheating on Jeezy after noticing in resurfaced clips how comfortable the couple’s daughter was around another man. (Photos: @thejeanniemai/Instagram; @mariolopez/Instagram)

Spectators believe some of the answers to their burning questions have been hiding in plain sight all along. The former “The Real” co-host is at the heart of rumors suggesting that she has been romantically involved with “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez.

Accusations of the TV personalities being more than industry peers stem from videos showing Lopez and Mai being chummy with each other. Some people think their obvious chemistry could have been the last straw for Jeezy.

Mai shared a montage of her week-long stint as Lopez’s guest host on “Access Daily” that included an eyebrow-raising clip. In it, the television hunk is seen picking up Monaco from the anchor desk and planting a kiss on her cheek. Later in the video, Mai, Monaco, and Lopez sit as a trio as they close out the show.

“Jeannie Mai might’ve been cheating with Mario Lopez but Jeezy can’t deny this baby,” wrote one person on X. “Mario Lopez and Jeannie Mai messing around was not what I was expecting to learn about today,” wrote someone else.

Another post showed Mai calling her pal “a flirt” as he showed off his knowledge of the Vietnamese language. She then teaches him how to say, “Baby, you are beautiful.” At various points in the clip, he also has one arm around her waist as they laugh. Lopez liked a few comments that raised eyebrows.

They include, “Both of you have good chemistry” and “That boy jeezey like [eyes emoji] [laughing emoji].” One person’s comment from Sept. 13, that was not liked, read, “He’s gonna try to hit it and it’s going to ruin their career and family…fast!” Another who peeped their connection commented, “Nah bruh 2 touchy & she too friendly I feel you jeezy stand on yo s–t.”

The “Saved by the Bell” star knows firsthand what it is like to be caught in the drama of a failed relationship. He was married to Miss USA 1996 winner Ali Landry for two weeks in 2004 before the marriage was annulled. Lopez later confessed to cheating during his bachelor party. He has since remarried and has three children.

Purported sources say Mai and Jeezy split due to unmet needs and differing views on family. This was Jeezy’s first marriage and Mai’s second.