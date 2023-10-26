‘Does She Not Want Him to Have Joint Custody?’: Jeannie Mai Hires Nene Leakes’ Divorce Attorney as Jeezy Files for Joint Custody of Their Infant Daughter

It looks like Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are preparing for divorce court regarding custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

The estranged couple welcomed the infant child last year, just one year after they decided to tie the knot. Jeezy, who has three older children from previous relationships, is asking the courts for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, a new report claims.

Trending Today:

Jeannie Mai hires a skilled attorney after Jeezy asks the courts for joint custody of their 1-year-old. (Pictured: @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

According to RadarOnline, the former “The Real” host secured Georgia powerhouse attorney Randall Kessler as her lawyer after Jeezy sought the motion. Kessler, a noted family law attorney in Atlanta, reportedly has worked with a plethora of Atlanta-based celebrities in the past on both divorce and custody cases.

His track record of A-listers includes Mike Epps’ paternity case, Christina Milian’s custody battle against her ex-husband, The Dream, as well as Porsha Williams’ divorce from her first husband Kordell Stewart. Kessler also represented Nene Leakes during her divorce from her now-late husband Gregg Leakes in 2011.

The Jasmine Brand shared this information on their Instagram page, where commenters offered their opinions about why Mai hired an attorney. One user wrote, “So does she not want him to have joint custody?” Another comment read, “Please don’t waste money. Give that man joint custody. I’m sure he’s a good father.”

News about Mai’s decision to partner up with the top-notch lawyer comes over one month after Jeezy filed for divorce. The “Put On” rapper described their union as “irretrievably broken” in court documents, which also reveal he may have been seeking a divorce in June.

Since news broke about their separation, social media users have formed their own opinions surrounding the cause of the split. Many speculated that Mai stepped out on her husband with “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez.

The two looked rather chummy in resurfaced clips from her guest host appearance on “Access Daily.” Mai was accompanied by her daughter, whom Lopez picked up and kissed on her cheek.

Jeannie Mai might’ve been cheating with Mario Lopez but Jeezy can’t deny this baby 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vlm0GbwxMn — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 16, 2023

There was also talk about how the couple’s cultural differences and Mai’s anger issues may have soured the marriage.

Others have speculated that Jeezy wasn’t truly happy as a married man and was ready to run the streets as an eligible bachelor while promoting his new book, “Adversity for Sale.”

Although Jeezy and Mai have not publicly presented any reasons for their breakup, the soon-to-be exes have discussed how they plan to move forward as singles. In a statement explaining his decision to divorce, Jeezy said, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.”



The father of four and author continued, “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”

Jeezy concluded his statement with, “During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.



“Healing” was what fans told Mai to do after she broke her silence one month following their separation revelation. Earlier this month, the Emmy-winning television host shared a hand-written note on Instagram, stating that she was taking “a break” from the outside world to “disconnect” and focus on her unforeseen circumstances.

Fans believe Mai is not taking the divorce too well after noticing the “sad” look on her face on Sherri Shepherd’s show “Sherri.” During the interview, Mai credited her and Jeezy’s daughter as the reason for her holding it together and taking things day by day.

Read the Original Story Here.