‘She Bout to Burst Into Tears’: Fans Say Jeannie Mai Looks ‘Sad’ After Making Her First Public Appearance Following Divorce from Jeezy

Fans say Jeannie Mai looked “sad” after making her first public appearance amid her divorce from rapper Jeezy.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Mai, 44, served as a guest on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, “Sherri,” and expressed how she was handling the split from her husband of two years.

“I’m not gonna lie, you know, it takes every day to just sit and be quiet in your thoughts. Take care of me,” Mai confessed. “But one thing I know is you give God your pain, He will give you His power, period.”

An array of applause filled the atmosphere as the former “The Real” host noted giving God her pain “every day.”

Fans say Jeannie Mai looks ‘sad’ after she makes her first public appearance amid divorce from Jeezy. (Pictured: ‘Sherri’/YouTube)

She added, “I’m like you got room for more? Here’s some more and just taking it day by day.”

Mai and Jeezy began dating back in 2019, tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed their now 1-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January of the following year.

The Emmy winner even credited her toddler for being the sole reason why she continues to weather this unforeseen storm.

“Because today, I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ ” Mai said. “And it changes everything, so I’m so thankful to be a mom and I’m thankful to have her.”

Jeannie Mai is opening up about the rough time in her life. pic.twitter.com/AhLcsgS0A3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 12, 2023

Mai also described her only child as her “North Star,” suggesting that she’d probably handle the situation with Jeezy differently if Monaco wasn’t in the world.

The ladies’ discussion was soon shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, where commenters took a deep dive into Mai’s body language, facial expressions and choice of words.

“Jeannie looks so sad, nobody deserves this much hate during a time like this.”

“She sooooo beautiful and really has a genuine kind spirit you can tell.”

“I feel sorry for her cause how tf you divorce someone so fast.”

“She bout to burst into tears she does look good tho.”

“Men usually aren’t the ones to file.. I wanna know what she did.”

In early September, it was announced that the “Put On” rapper had filed for divorce from his soon-to-be ex-wife, citing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Though they are currently on the road to separation, the estranged spouses still reportedly live together in their Georgia home with little to no interaction.

Once news about Jeezy’s filing made waves, fans noticed that his posts on social media heightened, while Mai appeared to be taking a break from the online world. She recently made her return to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 11 by sharing a post about disconnection from the world in order to properly “heal.”

“After that moment, I just turned off every single device in my house,” Mai told Shepherd during their conversation. “And I really tuned into the voices I really needed to hear, which was me and the truth.”

It’s unclear if Jeezy, 46, caught wind of Mai’s Instagram post, as he has unfollowed her on the popular platform. She still, however, continues to follow him.

The two also supposedly signed a prenup before they walked down the aisle.

