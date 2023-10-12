‘First Thing They Do Is Post Them Motivational Quotes’: Jeannie Mai Posts Cryptic Message About Taking a ‘Break’ to ‘Heal’ Following Divorce Announcement From Jeezy 

Jeannie Mai has returned to social media nearly one month after her estranged husband and rapper Jeezy filed for divorce.

The soon-to-be exes began dating in 2019 and wed two years later in 2021. They would later welcome their first child together, 1-year-old Monaco Mai, in 2022.

Once their split was announced, fans began speculating that Jeezy was happier than ever to end the matrimony, which he described as “irretrievably broken.” Social media users also suggested that Mai was heartbroken due to her lack of posts since the news broke. It was also alleged that Jeezy’s filing blindsided her.

Now, the former “The Real” host has decided to speak out via Instagram. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Mai shared a cryptic message with her three million followers: “Sometimes you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal.”

JEannie Mai breaks her silence with a post about healing weeks after Jeezy filed for divorce. (Pictured: @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

She kept her caption simple, adding only a black heart. While the likes to Mai’s post are currently hidden, more than 4,600 commenters left supportive messages under the upload.

Media site The Neighborhood Talk reposted Mai’s message on its respective account, where a few individuals suggested that the 44-year-old was genuinely hurting behind closed doors.

“When they hurt first thing they do is post them motivational quotes they found off Google.”

“She deserves someone so much better.”

“Honestly nothing about this is funny at all. Praying for her and the bby girl.”

Unsurprisingly, with positive comments came negative ones from a few IG users who suggested Mai stay off the internet and work on healing herself.

“Go heal boo we’ve all been there!!!”

“Just disconnect. Don’t tell us. That’s her problem right there!”

While Mai shared a post about a newfound journey to become one again, Jeezy, 46, was uploading footage from his recent performance at BET’s 2023 Hip Hop Awards. The “Put On” rapper joined the stage with DJ Drama for the disc jockey’s star-studded musical line-up.

“Last time I checked…. Salute to my brother @djdrama,” Jeezy wrote as his caption. The popular award show took place on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Though Jeezy and Mai are awaiting their divorce finalization, they reportedly still reside under the same roof in their Georgia home with little to no interaction. Reports also show that Jeezy unfollowed Mai on Instagram, cutting ties with his soon-to-be ex-wife through the virtual world.

The two reportedly signed a prenup before saying their “I dos.”

