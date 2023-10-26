‘I Ain’t Throwing Shots’: Kash Doll Speaks on Why She Stands Out Among Other Female Rappers Despite Not Having the Accolades to Back It Up

Kash Doll has given viewers the secret to how she remains a “classic” rapper in a world full of “trendy” artists.

The Detroit native, whose real name is Arkeisha Knight, spoke with Atlanta Black Star during an exclusive interview to discuss what exactly makes her stand out from all of the women who found a place in the rap industry.

Rapper Kash Doll explains what makes her ‘classic’ sound different from that of the female rappers coming up. (Pictured: @kashdoll/Instagram)

Knight has been in the industry for nearly a decade and has had major records that include her 2017 breakout single “For Everybody,” and the 2018 popular smash hit “Ice Me Out.” Her sharp voice and hard-hitting lyricism caught the attention of stars such as Meek Mill, Big Sean, and K Michelle — who have all collaborated with Knight on different projects.

“It’s trendy and I just remain classic,” the mother of one on what separates her from ther female artists. “There’s nothing more to say. I ain’t throwing shots; it’s just is what it is… I’m just gonna’ remain classic.”

Nevertheless, with all of the love Knight is often shown by her peers and loyal fanbase for her craft, she hasn’t been awarded many accolades to show for it. However, Knight doesn’t count her successes by the amount of awards she’s won, but by the fact that she’s able to trust God’s plan for her life.

“What God has for me is for me,” Knight said. “And it’s nothing, nobody or nothing, nothing can get in the way of that. And I keep my heart pure, I make sure that I put out good, you know, so I’m not blocking my blessings, and I trust what He got for me I’mma have it.”

The “Here I Go” rap star noted that she wants all that God has in store for her rather than what she personally wants for herself. Knight continued, “I want what he wants for me, not just what I want for myself, you know? So, I’m just good.”

While Knight may not have been given the opportunity to win a Grammy or Billboard award, she has been nominated for two BET Awards. In 2020, she even won the Detroit Music Awards for Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Group.

Throughout her time in the industry, fans have compared Knight to Dallas rapper Asian Doll, however, seemingly, neither woman has gotten distracted by the hearsay.

Knight might’ve gotten her start as a rapper, but she has managed to venture off into different categories such the role of actress. In 2021, she received praise for her portrayal as Monique in the popular 50 Cent-produced series “BMF.” The show follows the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization.

Throughout the Starz original, Knight’s character acts as an important figure who impacted the lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, played by his Jr. and son whose moniker is Lil Meech, and Terry Flenory, played by heartthrob Da’Vinchi.

Last month, Knight dropped a new music video for her single “Ridin,’” and also recently announced that she’ll be hosting an event in Missouri with rising rapper Skilla Baby. She also has her own foot spray brand called Miracle Foot Spray, which reportedly stops foot swelling and allows individuals to stand on their feet for long periods of time, per its website.