‘You Ain’t Gotta Explain Bruh’: Jeezy Breaks His Silence with an Official Statement on His Divorce from Jeannie Mai

After over a month of silence surrounding his divorce from Jeannie Mai, Jeezy has officially issued a long-awaited statement.

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins was married to Mai for more than two years before he filed for divorce on Sept. 14. According to People, Jeezy’s divorce papers state the couple are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and declared that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

The pair share a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco Jenkins, and in the document, Jeezy expressed that he wants joint custody. Jeezy and Mai already had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Mai seemed surprised by the filing, as nine days before Jeezy turned in the papers she made a post congratulating Jeezy on his memoir “Adversity for Sale” becoming a New York Times Best Seller. She captioned the post saying, “I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

Jeezy made his first statement on his divorce from Jeannie Mai. (Photo: @jeezy/Instagram)

Mai was the first to post on social media after the news came out. In a handwritten note, Mai wrote, “Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect to heal.” She captioned the Instagram post with a black heart. She also made an appearance on “Sherri,” where she was asked about how she’s feeling following the divorce news and expressed that she was taking it day by day.

Jeezy followed suit a couple of days later. On Oct. 19, the “Put On” rapper officially issued a statement explaining the divorce.

He wrote, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The rapper continued, “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”

Fans of the “Snowman” had mixed reactions to his statement on the divorce. For some fans, they didn’t feel it was necessary for Jeezy to say anything at all. One commenter said, “He didn’t really need to do this. You don’t need a formal explanation about your divorce. That’s his business.” Another echoed those statements, saying, “Dudes get divorced every day, B! You ain’t gotta explain, bruh!”

Other fans gave their opinions as to why they believe Mai and Jeezy got divorced. One commenter believes that Mai’s family interrupted the newlyweds’ peace. “He tried, man, but when you are newly married, you can’t bring your whole ass family into your marital home. I pray for his peace,” they wrote.

Opinions have been rampant on why the couple broke up since the news dropped. Some fans believe they found out the reason after Jeezy appeared on the “Tamron Hall” show. During their interview about his memoir, the rapper let fans know that he has dealt with mental and emotional issues in his life.

Jeezy wrote in his book that there were times that he “felt out of place” and like “a fish out of water.” The rapper told Hall, “I didn’t know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight.” He said that this was during the time that he used the moniker “Young Jeezy,” but some fans believe that this may have still affected his choice to end his marriage.

