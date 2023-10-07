Fans Say Jeezy Is ‘Done Done’ with Soon-to-be Ex-Wife Jeannie Mai After He Unfollows Her on Social Media

It appears as if rapper Jeezy has decided to cut ties with his estranged wife Jeannie Mai virtually amid their recent divorce announcement.

The pair began dating back in 2019, walked down the aisle in 2021, and welcomed their first child together, a 1-year-old daughter named Monaco Mai, last year.

In September, it was revealed that the “Put On” rapper had filed for divorce from the former “The Real” host after two years of marriage. According to reports, he claims their marriage was irretrievably broken.

Since then, fans have formed their own speculations surrounding the reason for Jeezy and Mai’s split as well as how each party was handling the separation individually. After analyzing Jeezy’s increase in posts and Mai’s lack of uploads, social media users concluded that the Georgia native was happier than ever to move on from this matrimony, while the California native is struggling.

Fans say Jeezy is “done done” with Jeannie Mai after noticing that he unfollowed her on social media. (Photo: @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

Now, social media users are even more convinced that Jeezy is eager and ready to enter his single era after noticing that he unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife on Instagram. The realization was brought to light on Friday, Oct. 6, after gossip outlet @its_onside shared the news on their page.

It wasn’t long before social media users flocked to their comment section to share their thoughts. A few comments suggested that Jeezy was officially over their relationship.

“Omg….he’s done done.”

Jeannie Mai might’ve been cheating with Mario Lopez but Jeezy can’t deny this baby 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vlm0GbwxMn — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) September 16, 2023

“He don’t like her.”

“D–n he serious huh.”

“Hopefully she is able to move on and heal. Because he clearly does not want this lady. Coparent with him and release him back to the streets.”

“Saying you only keep a black man as a side piece and then you marry one have a kid and he leaves you . That s—t just sound like karma.”

There were also commenters who didn’t find his action as serious as social media was appearing to make it seem.

One said, ““An unfollow doesn’t mean anything; this man was on my block list and still in my bed.” Another wrote, “That means nothing don’t let them fool you.”

Fans say Jeezy is ‘done done’ with Jeannie Mai after noticing that he unfollowed her on Instagram (L) @jeezy/Instagram (R) @thejeanniemai/Instagram)

Although Jeezy has unfollowed Mai on Instagram, the mother of one still seems to follow her soon-to-be ex-husband on the social media platform. The pair also reportedly still live together as their divorce saga continues.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that the future exes still reside under the same roof in their Georgia home but with little to no interaction with each other. Per reports, Mai was blindsided by Jeezy’s filing, and the estranged couple supposedly signed a prenup before tying the knot.

