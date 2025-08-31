‘I See Why the Pastor…. Nevermind’: Meagan Good’s See-Through Dress Shocks Fans, Who Call Her Wardrobe ‘Indecent’ Years After DeVon Franklin Divorce

Old habits never die—or at least that’s what fans are saying about Meagan Good, who made a grand appearance with husband Jonathan Majors at last week’s AAFCA TV Honors.

The star-studded evening honoring Black excellence in television turned heads when the pair arrived hand-in-hand, but all fans online could focus on was Good’s provocative wardrobe.

Meagan Good’s provocative clothing at event turns heads years after divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin. (Photos: Meagangood/Instagram; Devonfranklin/Instagram.

The “Divorce In Black” star commanded attention in a form-fitting sheer gown featuring a corset-style bodice and a high slit above her right thigh, showcasing her metallic heels. She completed the see-through, flesh-toned dress with her signature braided hairstyle and a diamond choker, while Majors complemented her in a tailored flannel suit in a similar hue.

Good appears to be returning to her sexy, silhouette-hugging styles she once wore before her conservative marriage to Pastor DeVon Franklin. Many fans believe she’s simply displaying her freedom and independence as a woman who can wear what she wants, while some self-proclaimed wardrobe police insist she should know when to draw the line.

“Her dress is nice, just a little bit too small,” one person wrote on Facebook, while another said, “That dress is so indecent.”

A third person bluntly stated. “I see why the pastor … nvm.”

Many have accused Good of ditching her Christian values and image after divorcing Pastor Franklin. The authors of “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love” were married for almost a decade before they divorced in 2022.

The former couple each went through their own healing journeys after the divorce, emphasizing that no one person was to blame and never revealing the exact reason for the split. Still, they’ve shared their experiences in interviews, on event stages, and online.

“It’s okay to acknowledge the loss,” Franklin said in a sermon during part three of his One of One series, “Unmarried & Unbothered.” “Because in the feeling, that’s where the healing is. I can’t get delivered from my broken heart if I don’t acknowledge my heart is broken.”

The “Harlem” actress admitted her faith was tested for years after their divorce, feeling conflicted about the criticism of ending her 10-year marriage just like her parents did.

Following criticism of her return to her revealing clothing choices, Good said, “I’m not any less holy because [of] the dress I wore. I may not be who people think I should be, but I’m morphing into exactly who God wants me to be. My excuse is never ‘I’m going to do me’ and I don’t feel that I need to make an excuse or defend what I wore … I know I have a responsibility and I’m working daily to fulfill the full potential of all God has created me to be.”

Both moved on to date and marry younger partners. Franklin, 47, wed fitness trainer and social media influencer Maria Castillo, 29, after just over a year of dating in August 2025—five months after Good and the “Lovecraft Country” star tied the knot following nearly two years together.

(L to R) Pastor DeVon Franklin and his wife, Maria Castillo; Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. (Photos: Devonfranklin/Instagram; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY)

A few zoomed in on a separate video of Good, 44 and Majors, 75 on the red carpet, noticing the “Creed III” star failed to lean in for a kiss as his wife puckered up her lips.

“No man wants everyone to be looking at his woman and Meagan wants everyone to look at her look at that split. I won’t even kiss her bro u did the right thing,” one person said, speculating on what they saw as tension in the marriage. “That is a signal, good luck to forever because that looks like it’s done. He’s insulting her like that because Meagan always wants to be the center of attention.”

Another advised, “Young ladies, can y’all not dress so revealing…do not follow what others wear or do…it ain’t all that cute.”

Good faced scrutiny for dating Majors while he was embroiled in a widely publicized trial over allegations from a previous girlfriend. Good accompanied him to court and remained by his side after he was convicted and sentenced to probation.

During this period, the Marvel actor lost several brand deals and movie roles, leading many to believe Good picked up the child support payments for Major’s daughter from a separate relationship.

