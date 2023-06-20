‘Not In the Incognito Wig Carmen Sandiego’: Meagan Good Debuts New Look as She Walks Into Court with Jonathan Majors Amid His Pending Domestic Violence Case

Meagan Good is seemingly sticking beside her man, Jonathan Majors, by appearing with him in court as he fights to prove his innocence in his pending assault case.

On Tuesday, June 20, the two actors were captured walking hand-in-hand inside a Manhattan, New York, courthouse.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good walk hand-in-hand into a Manhattan courthouse amid his pending assault case. (Photo: @Entertainmenttonight/Instagram)

The couple both sported dark sunglasses before entering the courtroom. In the video, Majors can be seen wearing a white buttoned-up shirt, black slacks, and a brown linen jacket.

Meanwhile, Good sported a beige midi dress that she paired with a matching purse and a long tan trench coat.

Related: DeVon Franklin Says He’s Still ‘Healing’ After Split from Meagan Good, Admits He Has ‘Feelings’ About Seeing Her with Jonathan Majors

The “Think Like a Man” actress covered up her short pixie cut with a long, jet-black wig with blunt bangs running across her forehead.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head.



Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by The Neighborhood Talk, where several commenters seemed to find Good’s support for the “Creed III” star concerning.

“Meagan really used to be a preachers wife and now she is a new relationship going through criminal court already embarrassing.”

“This is not a good look for her smh.”

There was also one commenter who compared Good’s new look to the animated master thief character Carmen Sandiego.

“Not in the incognito wig Carmen Sandiego.”

Majors was in the courtroom of New York Criminal Court Judge Rachel Pauley on Tuesday morning for a status conference on his case. Pauley heard Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, request the prosecutors to throw out the case against her client, saying it was his accuser doing the attacking in the March incident.

Variety reported that Chaudhry disseminated a statement after the hearing saying she gave prosecutors evidence “proving Grace Jabbari’s assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around” is what constituted the affray during the couple’s cab ride on March 25.

Commenters heaved brickbats over Majors now having a Black woman by his side after finding himself in legal trouble with a white woman.

“Black women with her cape on per usual.”

“They always get messed over by a Becky but want a black woman to support during hard times chileeee.”

“And they say we don’t protect black men . To help save and protect this black man she is risking her whole career that we’ve watched her work so hard for.”

As previously reported, Majors is currently facing assault and harassment charges following an incident with the presumed girlfriend now identified as Jabbari inside a taxi cab in March.

Police described it as a “domestic dispute,” which reportedly took place after the 33-year-old and Jabbari were leaving a bar in Brooklyn.

Reports claim she alleged she was looking over at a text Majors received from another woman when he pushed her hand away and slapped her. Jabbari reported the alleged assault to law enforcement the following morning. She reportedly suffered minor injuries that included marks on her face and a cut behind her ear.

Though he has maintained his innocence, the once-beloved Hollywood heartthrob has missed out on several endorsements and future acting gigs due to this controversial occurrence.

Despite the serious allegations and his now-tarnished reputation, Majors appears to have found support in Good, who was previously married to film producer DeVon Franklin. In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Franklin admitted to having “feelings” about this pairing.

“There are feelings. And I’ll leave it at that,” he told hosts Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and guest host Claudia Jordan earlier this month.

Dating rumors between Majors and Good first sparked back in May after they were spotted hanging out at a Los Angeles movie theater. TMZ was the first to report the news. Since then, the two have been spotted out eating at a restaurant and overseas in Fez, Morocco, seemingly shopping for pottery.

Majors’ trial date was set for Aug. 3 by Judge Pauley on Tuesday. If he fails to appear in court in person, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.