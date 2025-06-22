‘That Dress Would Not Fly with the Pastor’: Meagan Good’s Cut-Out Dress Shocks Fans Who Say She’s Officially Ditched Her Church Girl Image Years After DeVon Franklin Divorce

Actress Meagan Good made a striking statement on the red carpet Friday night, stepping out in a daring black ensemble that had social media buzzing about her dramatic style evolution.

The “Divorce In Black” star attended the fifth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills alongside her new husband, Jonathan Majors. The couple turned heads, but fans fixated on Good’s cutout dress — seen by some as a symbol of her freedom from past conservative marriage to Pastor DeVon Franklin.

Meagan Good’s revealing dress at an awards show has fans celebrating her freedom years after divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY; Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Good’s monochromatic outfit consisted of a strapless black dress with bold cut-outs to cover her chest, stomach and lower body, combining a crop top design with a floor-length skirt that offered glimpses of her strappy black stiletto heels, which WWD believed were from the Jessica Rich collection.

She paired her $8,800 Nicky Swarovski dress from Eteri Couture with a sleek bang-updo, natural makeup, and a miniature black clutch, presenting a confident version of herself that contrasted sharply with her previous conservative style.

The response from fans was immediate and divided in The Shade Room’s comment section, with many celebrating what they viewed as Good’s liberation from years of wardrobe policing.

“That dress would not fly with the pastor. She seems happy now ! The church people were scrutinizing af,” one person wrote, capturing the sentiment that seemed to dominate the conversation.

Another supporter chimed in with enthusiasm, writing, “I’m happy she can wear what she wants without the church folk giving her the side eye !!!”

A third said, “That Christian s–t went right out the window nah but she looks amazing.”

One person thought they peeped a secret, writing, “I see the side is that a baby bump.”

However, not everyone was pleased with Good’s fashion choice. “Just why! Horrible dress. Makes her look cheap. She’s too beautiful, and I thought classy, to come out half naked. Like, she tried too hard to be sexy.”

The criticism continued with another person bluntly suggesting, “Her old a– needs to cover up. What’s wrong with these 40 and 50 something year olds trying being half naked everywhere you see them.”

The polarized reactions reflect a larger conversation about the 43-year-old’s journey from being the wife of a prominent pastor to embracing what appears to be a more liberated version of herself in her new relationship.

During her nearly decade-long marriage to Hollywood producer and minister DeVon Franklin, Good faced constant scrutiny from churchgoers who believed her wardrobe choices were inappropriate for someone representing the faith community.

Throughout her marriage to Franklin, the “Harlem” actress consistently defended her right to dress as she pleased while maintaining her faith. Good often challenged the conservative views of some Christian circles, insisting her style was between her and God. Despite her husband’s support, critics in the church still pressured her to dress more modestly as a pastor’s wife.

Meagan Good speaks on bklash twrds her husband Devon Franklin because of her revealing dress http://t.co/7yBLBNC7FM pic.twitter.com/bcvvIZDGg1 — Joy105.com (@Joy105com) August 10, 2013

The couple, who divorced in 2022 just before their 10-year anniversary, had been vocal advocates for Christian values in Hollywood and even co-authored the book, “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love,” about abstaining from sex before marriage.

The “Divorce In Black” star has been open about how her relationship with God guided her through her devastating divorce, expressing in interviews how she believed something better was coming for her life.

That something better appears to have materialized in her relationship with Jonathan Majors, whom she began dating publicly in 2023 following his legal troubles. The couple’s romance blossomed during a challenging time for the Marvel actor, who was dealing with domestic violence charges involving a previous girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

“This dress isn’t Corretta like,” said one person, referring to a past conversation with his ex.

Majors’ fixation on Coretta Scott King, the late widow of Martin Luther King Jr., first surfaced during his trial, when audio revealed he told Jabbari the white woman he wanted her to act like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama because she was with a “great man … doing great things, not just for me, but for my, for my culture and for the world.”

Majors reignited backlash over his obsession with the civil rights icon after likening girlfriend Meagan Good to her during a “Good Morning America” interview in January 2024.

Jonathan Majors says his new girlfriend Meagan Good held him down like Coretta Scott King during his trial “She is an Angel, I’m so blessed I found her.” pic.twitter.com/eEcYJchj8r — Black Millionaires ® (@Blackmillions_) January 8, 2024

He said, “She’s an angel, she’s held me down … like a Coretta, you know? I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but you know, I think I’ve found her.”

Good stood by Majors throughout his legal proceedings, attending court appearances and continuing to support him as he was convicted and sentenced to probation and a domestic violence program. Their commitment to each other culminated in a secret wedding ceremony at their Los Angeles home in March 2025, following a four-month engagement that began with a romantic proposal in Paris.

Since her divorce, Meagan Good has embraced a noticeably bolder public image, sporting revealing outfits in birthday shoots and on red carpets, signaling her growing comfort with self-expression outside the expectations of religious communities.

At 43, she seems to have found a partner who celebrates that freedom. Her recent appearance at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards marked a striking declaration of independence, with many seeing her evolving style as a powerful symbol of autonomy and a break from the constraints once tied to faith and public image.