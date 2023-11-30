Fans Say Meagan Good Seemingly Went ‘From Preacher’s Wife’ to ‘Love After Lockup’ After Being Spotted at Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial 

Meagan Good was seen holding hands with fellow actor Jonathan Majors as he attended his domestic assault trial in New York City on Nov. 29. Majors has pleaded not guilty to assault charges filed by the district attorney’s office on behalf of an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The trial’s first day began with jury selection and the judge sealing some evidence preliminarily that he said could be “prejudicial and inflammatory” to Majors. However, the evidence could become public should it be deemed admissible at a later date.

Good was seen entering the courthouse with the Marvel actor. She wore a black dress with a long gray coat and Majors wore a gray suit and long trench coat. The “Harlem” actress also accompanied the “Creed III” star during a previous court appearance in late June a month after reports confirmed they were dating.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors at court in June. (Photo: Entertainment Tonight screenshot / YouTube)

According to NPR, Jabbari accused the 34-year-old of “slapping” her, “twisting her arm” and “violently” grabbing her hand during an argument in a taxi cab on March 25 in New York. The incident reportedly took place after Jabbari saw a text message from another woman on the “Loki” star’s cellphone.

The two struggled as Jabbari tried to take the phone which allegedly led to marks on her face and a cut behind her ear. Majors was later arrested and charged with multiple charges of assault and harassment.

Majors, however, was the one to call 911 and report that “drunk” and “hysterical” Jabbari attacked him in the taxi. His attorney Priya Chaudhry adamantly proclaimed his innocence, stating that the NYPD had “probable cause to arrest” Jabbari for assaulting Majors.

They did and Jabbari was arrested by the NYPD on Oct. 25 and charged with criminal mischief and misdemeanor assault. However, the Manhattan district attorney’s office claimed the case against her lacked “prosecutorial merit” and declined to prosecute, according to People.

#JonathanMajors and #MeaganGood strut their way out of Manhattan Criminal Court following the delayed trial for the Creed actor’s domestic violence case. pic.twitter.com/T2rH1MY7ID — Elizabeth Rosner (@elizameryl) November 29, 2023

Fans reacted to an “Entertainment Tonight” clip of the couple walking into a Manhattan courthouse shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. They were also spotted leaving and getting into a black vehicle.

“From preachers wife to love after lockup….Chileeee these crazy times,” wrote one. Another fan echoed the same sentiment writing, “From church bells to jail cells. she gon stick by em.” “From the church house to the court house,” added a third.

“Love After Lockup” is a reality series on We TV, documenting the lives of felons recently released from prison and their significant others. The church references were connected to Good’s 2021 divorce from Pastor DeVon Franklin. Good and Franklin were married for nearly a decade before announcing their breakup over “irreconcilable differences.”

Both parties have openly discussed their healing journey in various interviews since the dissolution of their marriage in 2022. Good has stated that it was not a quick and easy decision to part ways, while Franklin has admitted he’s cried himself “to sleep” some “nights.”

During their 2017 appearance on “Black Love,” the two opened up about their fears going into marriage. Good said she didn’t want to “lose the Megan that’s fun and free-spirited and a little bit crazy and bold and fearless and all these things because I become docile or where I feel like someone’s property.”

Since Good and Franklin’s divorce, Good changed her Instagram bio and moniker to “Ms. Good If Ya Nasty.” Fans take notice anytime she showcases her slim figure in photos on the ‘Gram, just like she recently did for her 42nd birthday in August. However, the exact reason for their breakup is still largely unknown.

Opening arguments for Jonathan Majors’ trial are expected to begin on Thursday, Nov. 30.