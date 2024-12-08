‘That’s Why Romeo Distanced Himself’: Fans Believe Master P ‘Cut the Check’ Following Reports His Son Hercy Miller May Avoid Felony Charges In Refrigerator Theft Arrest

Master P’s second-youngest son and younger brother of Romeo Miller might be off the hook soon despite a felony charge he’s facing.

According to ABC 4, Hercy Miller, 24, was arrested last month with Brock Felder, 20, and Peter Dadson Jr., 25, on charges of stealing two refrigerators from their Southern Utah University campus in Cedar City, Utah.

The arrest of the three Thunderbirds basketball teammates took place the day before Thanksgiving and each student is being charged with one count of theft.

Documents from the arrest say that Miller, Felder and Dadson Jr., were captured on security footage on Nov. 11 taking two refrigerators from the loading dock of the campus bookstore and putting them into two vehicles. Each refrigerator was valued at $1,500.

Master P’s son Hercy Miller faces theft charges after stealing a refrigerator from campus. (Photo: @hercymiller/Instagram)

After arriving at their place of residence, police could see one refrigerator inside Dadson Jr. and Felder’s apartment. Miller had the second refrigerator in his garage.

KUTV reported that Felder told police another one of the suspects came up with the idea to take the refrigerators. He also claimed that he was just helping to load it into the car. Dadson Jr. and Miller were reportedly under the assumption that the refrigerators were being thrown out.

One affidavit says Dadson Jr. “believed they were being thrown away and that it was OK to take them.” He claimed that the refrigerators were sitting out on the loading dock for “almost a month.”

Neither of them had asked permission before taking the refrigerators.

The three men were booked into Iron County jail and released on Thanksgiving day. The three have been allowed to continue to play basketball for the university.

The head coach of the SUU team, Rob Jeter, told TMZ Sports the incident as “a huge misunderstanding” on Dec. 4.

Fans reacted to the report on Hollywood Unlocked’s page with shock and disappointment in Miller.

One person who had speculations about Miller’s older brother and his apparent absence from his family wrote, “That’s why Romeo distanced himself from that family and now focusing on his own family.”

Someone else couldn’t help but mention their father, born Percy Robert Miller.

“Dad worth millions and you out stealing refrigerators! these celebrity kids really need to be study.”

Another fan defended Miller, saying, “It’s so crazy because that was gonna go to the trash anyways. This is so petty lmao.”

While neither his father or brother has said anything about the incident, Hercy himself posted a message of gratitude on Thanksgiving Day — which is the same day he got out of jail.

Reposting a meme, which said, “When life feels unsettled, instead of resisting ask God what He’s trying to teach or where He’s leading you. Trust that His plans are always for your good, even when the path feels uncertain.”

In addition, Hercy also posted a series of photos on the court with his loved ones, including one with his father, his mother Sonya C, his older brother Vercy Miller and others.

In the caption, he said, “I’m thankful for all of it. The highs. The lows. The blessings. The lessons. The setbacks. The comebacks. Everything.”

Hercy Miller is a senior who transferred from the University of Louisville. The 6’3 guard has an estimated net worth of $2 million thanks to NIL deals and brand partnerships with Steve Madden, Amazon, and more.

TMZ reported that prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss Miller’s case in court on Dec. 6, as told by a spokesperson for the Iron County Attorney’s Office.

This could allow Miller to then walk away free of any charges, although it’s unclear what’s at stake for his teammates. “Life is good,” Hercy wrote on his Instagram story later that day.

After hearing the latest update, one social media user said, “master p sent that check” while another added, “Baby Master P is a business man. He definitely sent that check.”

Hercy Miller, son of rap mogul Master P, shares “life is good” post following theft arrest at his college. (Photo: @hercymiller/Instagram)

In addition to Romeo and Hercy, Master P and Sonya share a total of seven kids, including their son Vercy, 33, daughter Inty, 31 daughter Itali, 25, and another son Mercy, who is 19. Their daughter Tytyana Miller died at age 30 from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022.

Tytyana’s struggle with addiction and depression was documented on We TV’s reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and positioned at the hem of her oldest brother and her dad’s drama.

In a June 2022 interview with Atlanta Black Star, Romeo revealed that he told his dad “last” that he was expecting his first child.

“Honestly, me and my dad, our relationship isn’t what people think like. We’re so close, but it’s based off of respect. It’s based off him being a great father,” he shared.

Later in the year, Romeo accused Master P of drawing attention to the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who gained fame as a dancer and former DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former child star blamed his father for not recognizing his own daughter, who suffered from depression or suicide.

Romeo and Master P have also gone back and forth in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts, including the No Limit Records founder sharing a post about breaking generational curses that omitted a reference to his firstborn.

Master P was also accused of “trying to gaslight and break” Romeo, as well as not “taking accountability of his mistakes/greed.”

“I promoted a company for free for 15+ years based on the word of my pops, without being allowed to see any contracts or even meet with the team, and I stayed loyal…but I’m entitled and ungrateful now?” said Romeo in a post after revealing he had received his first check from Master P’s Rap Snacks brand.

Hours before going to the year 2023, Romeo put fans at ease by revealing they were on a journey to “begin to heal” after having some “very hard conversations.”

It’s unclear exactly where Romeo and his dad stand now. But Master P skated around questions about their feud during a separate interview last summer, claiming “Every family goes through this.”