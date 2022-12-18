‘Definitely Hurting’: Romeo Miller Calls Out ‘Lost’ Idols, Fans Think He’s Taking Shots at His Dad Master P

Romeo’s recent social media post cautioning fans of “fake idols” has many speculating that the rapper is referencing his father, hip-hop mogul Master P. The note came just hours after the No Limit Records label founder paid tribute to beloved DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who tragically took his own life earlier this week.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram stories, where he aired out his frustrations in a since-expired post, writing, “Today was a boiling point. Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know.” The reality star warned readers, declaring, “Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

Many on social media speculated that Romeo appeared to be set off by his father’s post, which featured the late DJ and Snoop Dogg dancing. The veteran industry figure captioned the clip, “Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him! These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next! He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th. Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

One user wrote, “Romeo is very unproblematic so for him to do this ….” Another person added, “This is too fresh after his sister. Romeo definitely hurting.”

Romeo also found support from fans, including one critic who wrote, “He ain’t lyin. People are quick to show support of celebrities while neglecting the people who they encounter daily. No everything is not cookie cutter..and some family members need professional help that family can’t provide due to their own mental health needs.”

Romeo’s family was rocked by tragedy in May 2022 after his sister Tytyana Miller died from a fentanyl overdose. The aspiring actress was 25 years old. Master P had remained silent until a December interview with anchor Gayle King where he recalled receiving the “heartbreaking” call about Tytyana’s condition.

At the time, he revealed he planned to turn the moment into a lesson and bring awareness to the mental health crisis. “I said, ‘Let me team up with these organizations and doctors.’ I want to help people that look like us,” he said. “We want to bring awareness to [mental illness and substance abuse]. My whole purpose is to get out here and help and save millions.”

Master P has yet to address his son’s posts.