Romeo Miller Says He’s Finally Getting His First Check from Rap Snacks After Accusing His Dad of Never Paying Him 

The family drama between Romeo Miller and Master P online has taken an unusual turn. The father-son duo went back and forth on Instagram for days, airing out their frustrations toward each other.

Miller rose to fame in the early 2000s as rapper Lil Romeo. He’s starred in several films and series his father executive produced. Between his music, acting, television shows, and hosting gigs, his estimated net worth is between $5 million and $20 million.

In a recently-deleted Instagram post, the 33-year-old called out Master P, who co-founded the popular chip brand Rap Snacks. The company regularly collaborates with hip-hop artists to launch new flavors. As a partner, Miller claims his earnings have been withheld for over a decade. He claims he was misled to believe he would be compensated later after the company was sold.

“I would like to thank James and Taylor of Rap Snacks for seeking the truth and doing proper business,” he wrote. “This year, I will get my first Rap Snacks to check and finally start receiving my earnings from my bags. I was told as a kid that we owned Rap Snacks, and that my payday would come after we put in work and sold the company, silly me!”

He said, “I promoted a company for free for 15+ years based on the word of my pops, without being allowed to see any contracts or even meet with the team, and I stayed loyal…but I’m entitled and ungrateful now?”

The former child star explained that he only addressed the matter because his dad was “trying to gaslight and break” him. He also called out the No Limit Records founder for not “taking accountability of his mistakes/greed.”

“My mental is very strong because I do the work, but no man or woman should live a lie to protect another. My stand isn’t about money, it’s about the perception of money,” Miller explained. “My father knows that I’ve made the most earnings over the past 10 years and played my part quietly as always so he could shine.”

As proof of his decades-long partnership with Rap Snacks, the New Orleans native shared a throwback clip of him promoting the brand on BET’s “106 & Park.” He also attached early images of his face on the potato chip bags.

I'm not a businessman, I'm a business, man!

Jay-Z | @officialrapsnacks pic.twitter.com/xXpvJ72hG8 — Romeo Miller (@RomeoMiller) February 17, 2018

“None of yall love my father more than me, I know my sister’s passing was a warning, and just like Moses in the Bible, the man that leads the people out, isn’t always allowed to the promised land because of his own ego,” he continued. “Don’t have to be perfect, but I can’t follow someone who’s been blinded.”

Miller’s post also included a screenshot of emails he received on Dec. 15 from Taylor McCain, the account executive of Rap Snacks. She asked him to look over and sign paperwork so he can receive his “commission for this quarter.”

Romeo’s post came after Master P paid tribute to beloved DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who took his own life last week. He called out the 52-year-old for speaking on someone he doesn’t know while neglecting the mental health struggles of his own daughter. Tytyana Miller died on May 27, 2022, in San Francisco from an accidental fentanyl overdose, as previously noted. Her battle with depression and addiction was exposed on We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” where her dad and older brother encouraged her to go to rehab.