‘At Least He Not Saying What Brian McKnight be Saying’: Master P Narrowly Dodges Question About Rift with Son Romeo, Says He’s Still Growing as a Father

Hip-Hop mogul Master P and his son Romeo Miller reconciled at the top of this year following their internal family beef on social media.

The No Limit Records founder recently answered questions about the conflict he had with his eldest son and where their relationship stands today during an interview with The Shade Room at the BET Awards.

Romeo Miller and his dad Master P. (Photo: @romeomiller/Instagram.)

“My thing is it’s all about family,” the 53-year-old said. “Every family goes through this.”

Master P shared that he and his loved ones are growing as a family and as individuals, especially himself. He added that praying has helped a lot during this time and he’s thankful that God has allowed him to be in his children’s lives.

In the latter of 2022, Master P and Romeo’s tumultuous relationship shockingly spilled over into Instagram.

It began after the OG, whose real name is Percy Miller, shared a post about the tragic death of dancer and DJ, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who took his own life on Dec. 14. Romeo took issue with his father paying tribute to a man “he doesn’t even know.”

In a now-expired Insta Story post, the 33-year-old asked how his dad could honor tWitch’s story but has failed to fully invest in his own children, who had their own battles with depression or suicide.

His remarks came seven months after the death of his younger sister, Tytyana Miller, who died from a fentanyl overdose, after struggling with substance abuse.

The hurt spilled into allegations that the longtime businessman did not do right by his son. Romeo accused his father of withholding money he rightfully earned from his Miller’s potato chip brand, Rap Snacks — the company for which Romeo has been a limited partner for over a decade.

However, after making public jabs at each other, the two met up face-to-face and brought in 2023 in reconciliation.

In a separate post, Romeo wrote, “In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes.”

He continued, “Today, December 31, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly.”

The actor and rapper ended his caption with a dedication to his sister. “#ForTyTy.”

Romeo and Master P mend fences and patch things up just in time for the new year ⏰ pic.twitter.com/VvXexYhgbD — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) January 1, 2023

It appears that Master P is keeping that end-of-the-year promise to be a better communicator and create space to grow as a parent.

“I just gotta keep working on myself as a parent,” he continued during the interview. “That’s what I’m gonna do and I’ll be able to help my kids, and nobody’s perfect.”

The interviewer responded, “Yeah, we love a strong Black father.”

The music veteran added to that that he’s “not a perfect one. I’m still learning. That’s what I’m on right now and I’m gonna keep being there for my kids.”

Fans in the outlet’s comments section noted that Master P was ambushed during the interview, and how uncomfortable he seemed to be before responding to such a sensitive question.

“Celebrities should get back into the habit of saying, ‘I don’t want to speak on that’ and keep it moving.”

“Why does the media pry so much into people’s family business? That s##t is wild. Talk to the Man about his product and move on.”

Several fans commented on how Master P vaguely addresses his family business while holding himself accountable, compared to other celebrity dads being called out by their kids on social media. Others believed it was never the public’s business in the first place.

“I love his response. he didn’t point no fingers, he took accountability on his behalf and kept they family business private.”

“That’s family business. We really shouldn’t have been in it in the first place.”

“At least he not saying what Brian McKnight be saying.”

The “Back at One” singer is constantly slammed by critics online for appearing to disown his estranged adult kids over the three children he shares with his wife, Leilani — including two stepchildren and the couple’s youngest son, who was born in January.

The R&B legend has four older children: Brian McKnight Jr., 30, and Niko McKnight, 27, with his ex-wife, Julie, in addition to Clyde McKnight, 31, and Briana McKnight, 21, from previous relationships. Throughout the years, each has publicly spoken online about their relationship with their father or lack thereof.

McKnight has made a series of videos and Instagram posts, which fans deemed as him trolling his adult children. In one video, he said he “never liked” anyone before his current wife, and in another, he addressed the online harassment he faced after naming his newborn Brian despite already having a namesake.

“I make absolutely no apologies for naming my infant son Brian,” he said in a YouTube video. “I want him and the world to know that he is the one that is my true legacy.”

The “One Last Cry” artist claims he never abandoned his adult children despite their accounts of his absence during their childhood and early adult years. Regarding their relationship, he added that they had a “long history of conflict, mutual estrangements, and resolutions.”