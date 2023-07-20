‘This Ain’t All the Way Accurate’: Fans Call ‘Cap’ After Master P Denies Beef with Birdman, Claims They Have a Friendly, Competitive Relationship

Master P‘s No Limit Records and Birdman‘s Cash Money Records were two powerhouse labels that dominated the music charts between the late 1980s and the early 2000s.

The two New Orleans natives created rosters of chart-topping artists and introduced the world to Lil Romeo, Mystikal, Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and many others.

Master P and Birdman. (Photos: Stephen J. Cohen/WireImage; Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

P believes today’s generation can learn a lot from how they handled business as competitors and CEOs, but fans aren’t buying his explanation about their relationship.

He recalled a conversation he recently had with Birdman during an interview with Lousiana radio personality Holly Hood Bay Bay.

“We never did nothing with each other, but we never tried to kill each other. We never tried to hurt each other,” said P. “That’s what I told him that’s I love about him the most.

“And he said, ‘P I got in the game ’cause of you. I love what you do.’ And I said we always had integrity. We was always in competition, but we never tried to destroy each other.”

The 53-year-old continued, “We always rooted for each other on the sidelines. That’s why we still here. And I wanna show this next generation, we gotta stop killing each other and being jealous.”

P said he and Birdman have “never hated” on each other, “We just did our own thing.”

Holly Hood Bay Bay noted that he’s never heard either music mogul speak about each other in any capacity. “Guess what, but the love has always been there. I’d rather you keep it real than — and keep it trill with me — than fake it.”

P added, “If we had beef it would have been World War II, but we have that much respect for each other.”

Fans in Hollyhood’s comment section had mixed reactions to Master P’s remarks. Some credited both men for being pillars of their community as figures to look up to, and others requested a joint tour.

“They might of had there differences but it didn’t stop there grind and if they ever did hook up they’ll probably would of went diamond a few times in the music business frfr.”

“We need a No Limit and Cash Money Tour.”

However, a few called “cap,” claiming that there was definitely beef between No Limit and Cash Money.

“If you know your hip hop history then you know UNLV. So… (ball cap emoji).

“Nah, I was the biggest No Limit fan growing up and this ain’t all the way accurate. They were DEFINITELY sneak dissing each other. Thug girl Vs Hot Girl songs, P mentioning he doesn’t stunt cuz “stunting is fake”, P, Silkk and Snoop doing the “Hot Boyz” movie cuz he said he came up with the name first. Etc. If ya kno, ya KNO.”

“P OUT HERE LYING THEM N-GGAS WAS KILLING EACH OTHER! IM FROM NEW ORLEANS AND DISSING EACH OTHER TOO! SPORTY T VS JUVENILE MYSTIKAL VS UNLV N-GGA PLEASE IGHHT.”

One individual further elaborated that Master P was, “talking about them going directly at each other not their crews, if the bosses would of fed into the beef it would of took out half of New Orleans.”

Rumor has it Sporty T from Big Boy Records began making diss tracks toward Birdman, Juvenile, and other members of the Cash Money before and after leaving the label.

The late rapper allegedly believed he was the subject of various diss tracks from “Tha Block Is Hot” rappers Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and B.G.

Meanwhile, U.N.L.V., which stands for “Uptown Niggas Living Violent,” was the first hip-hop group to sign with Cash Money in 1994.

According to group member Lil Ya, the beef with No Limit artist Mystikal was “fake.” He said they grew up together in high school and were “always cool.”

Lil Ya claims it was Mystikal who approached him about dissing his group in a song. “He was like, ‘Yeah, dawg, I’mma diss y’all and I want y’all to diss me back,” in order to gain recognition in the city.

In 1998 the low key beef between No Limit & Cash Money spilled over on wax with B.G.'s song "Help".



He felt No Limit was biting because they came out with a movie titled "Hot Boyz" & that was the name of his group.



"We got the game locked these wanna be soldiers ain't sh*t" pic.twitter.com/FWkeWKy4tK — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) March 18, 2021

Birdman confirmed that “certain artists” from both labels had beef during a 2019 interview with Drink Champs.

“That sh-t was real. They didn’t f-ck with us, we didn’t f-ck with them,” he stated 23 minutes into the conversation before discussing his relationship with the “Make ’em Say Ugh” rapper.

“It just didn’t never mix. … Me and his relationship never mixed. Maybe the artists, but we didn’t f—k with each other, so they couldn’t f—k with each other.”

The 54-year-old continued, “We just ain’t never vibe. We ain’t have no beef, ain’t nobody dead, but we just never vibed.”

Birdman added that he had the “utmost respect” for Master P coming from the same city for doing something that “n——as still tryna do.”