‘Review the Real Evidence’: Master P Urges Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor to Help Free His Brother C-Murder In Emotional Plea

Percy “Master P” Miller, 58, is still working to get his younger brother Corey “C-Murder” Miller, 54 freed from the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

In September 2003, a jury convicted C-Murder of murdering 16‑year‑old Louisiana resident Steve Thomas. That conviction was overturned by a judge, but C-Murder was convicted again by a 10-2 vote in the 2009 retrial. Thomas was shot and killed inside the Platinum Club a year earlier.

C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The TRU rap group member appealed the second-degree murder conviction, but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his petition in February 2013.

Master P used the 2025 Juneteenth holiday to make a public plea for C-Murder’s freedom. On June 19, the No Limit Records founder posted a message on Instagram directed at two politicians he believes have the power to help in his time of need.

“Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States, and our ancestors [were] informed of their freedom in Texas,” the No Limit Records founder wrote in an edited caption.

Master P continued, “We have to constantly let God lead us on this journey as we are growing. My brother, Corey Miller, is an innocent man that has been fighting for his life and dealing with injustice for over two decades; he’s never had an appeal.”

C-Murder’s claims of innocence got a boost in 2018 when two trial witnesses, club bouncers Darnell Jordan and Kenneth Jordan, recanted their testimonies. Both men accused law enforcement officials of pressuring them to implicate the “Down for My N’s” rapper.

“My family and I are humble and asking President [Trump] and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to review the real evidence and do what’s right! Our condolences and prayers go out to the family for the young man that lost his life in this case,” Master P continued on Instagram. “Free Corey Miller this is long overdue!” (Trump in fact cannot pardon Miller or commute his sentence because the imprisoned rapper is serving a state sentence, not a federal one.)

In addition, Master P thanked Texas-bred rapper and podcast host Willie D Live and prison reform advocate Kim Kardashian for backing C-Murder. His post also featured footage from a 2018 rally on behalf of his younger sibling held at the Xavier University campus.

Supporters joined him on the steps of Xavier’s Convocation Center to advocate for the courts to reexamine C-Murder’s case.

“Cory’s got his head up. He’s in good spirits. It’s time for him to come home. [He’s] an innocent man. They have no more witnesses. Both witnesses have already recanted their statements,” Master P told the crowd as he stood next to his other brother, Vyshonn “Silkk the Shocker” Miller, 50.

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…



Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

The video on Master P’s Instagram page also contained a clip of Willie D speaking to the incarcerated C-Murder for his YouTube channel. The phone call included Miller explaining that one of his legal complaints centers on the 10-2 split of the jury issued the guilty verdict.

“Well, you know the 10-2 is one of the main things spearheaded right now. That’s the old Jim Crow, racist law that started way back and is still in effect only in Louisiana. At first, it was just Louisiana and Oregon, but now it’s Louisiana,” C-Murder said.

He added, “The Supreme Court says, ‘10-2 is unconstitutional. Let them out, give them a new trial.’ The reason me and 900 more dudes [are] not free is because our court dates were earlier than some dudes.”

According to NPR, the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts in 2023, but left it to the states to decide whether to retroactively apply the ruling to old cases. C-Murder told Williw D that he is essentially being “held captive” over a “law that don’t even exist.”

C-Murder also mentioned the witnesses recanting their testimonies as another example of why he believes his conviction should be overturned. He praised his team of defenders for “diligently moving,” “stepping forward,” and “handling business.”

The United States Army veteran received words of encouragement from his devoted fan base. One Instagram user expressed, “Definitely long overdue. I pray he comes home soon.”

“Corey, God may not come when we want him to, but he’s always on time. Don’t worry, Corey, [you’re] going to break those chains and you’re going to be free,” commented a second person on the social networking app.

“Man, it’s messed up when the law got your life in [their] hands. Free Corey Miller,” a third commenter wrote. Someone else suggested, “Let’s all email the Trump administration and Louisiana’s governor!”

Since his second inauguration, Trump has granted clemency or pardoned more than two dozen politicians, allies and public figures. The list includes, "Chrisley Knows Best" reality stars, Todd and Julie, rappers NBA Youngboy, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. He also commuted the federal sentence of Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover.