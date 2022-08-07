‘God Got One of the Coolest and Nicest People There Now’: Romeo Miller Pays Tribute to Late Sister, Tytyana Miller

Nearly two months after the tragic passing of Tytyana Miller, her oldest brother Romeo Miller is paying tribute to her in an Instagram post for her birthday.

Honoring his sister’s legacy with a series of photos as Austin Millz Remix to “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey played in the background, Romeo wrote a sweet letter dedicated to his little sister.

In memory of Tytyana Miller @romeomiller/Instagram

“25 years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings proud, 226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth. But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car. So, that’s what I’ll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity.”

Romeo closed out the letter by stating that, “God got one of the coolest and nicest people there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday. Psalm 23:4 #ForTyTy.”

Fans of the 32-year-old rapper sent over their condolences along with words of encouragement as he remembered Tytyana.

“Time is always limited, the memories you create in your time are memorable”

“Peace and comfort be upon your family.. heavenly b-day blessings”

“Hold onto the beautiful memories of your sister and continue to celebrate Tyty. Sending love and prayers to the entire Miller family.”

In May, music mogul Master P expressed his family was experiencing “an overwhelming grief” after breaking the tragic news of his daughter’s passing in an Instagram post.

Master P ended his devastating news with, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

It was later revealed, Tytyana Miller died by accidental overdose; her struggle with addiction was chronicled on WE tv’s reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

In a CBS interview with Gayle King, Master P shared how his daughter’s death prompted him to begin a mission that highlights substance abuse awareness as well as mental health.

“I said I’m gonna turn my pain into passion and I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back. I love her I think about her everyday, it took me nad my family to go through something that I just can’t stop thinking about but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

He referred to Tytyana as his “parachute.”