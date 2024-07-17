‘Hairline … Pushed Back’: Fans Say Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Looks Stressed In New Video a Year After Battling Rumors She Cheated on the Comedian

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey are off gallivanting on one of their annual family trips a year after battling cheating rumors. Several from the couple’s blended family, including a few sons, daughters and a few grandchildren accompanied them, according to footage on their Instagram pages.

But fans are shook over a video clip of Marjorie seemingly living her best life.

A video of Steve Harvey’s wife on vacation derails when fans bring up rumors she cheated. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards)

In a clip posted on July 16, the comedian’s wife can be seen sliding off a yacht and down an inflatable slide in Taormina, Italy. “I did it,” she captioned the short video clip.

Most fans got a laugh at Marjorie losing her shades as soon as she hit the water. One person said, “Why would she leave her glasses on?” while another wrote, “Not yall talking bout the glasses like Auntie ain’t got a closet with a mean collection I’m sure she packed a few for vacation.”

Once Spiritual Word shared the video on their IG page, fans began zooming in on other parts of the video after taking notice of her thin hairline.

“Grandma hair thin af,” said one observer. A second wrote, “She got a big forehead and it looks like it’s pushed way back on her head.” One other joked, “That forehead something serious.”

Those who blamed the fashionista’s receding hairline on stress from the allegations, said, “She’s an aged woman,tf yall expect. Hairlines thin and recedes in both men n women. Her man already bald.” Another added, “My friend said all the cheating allegations her hairline would be pushed back too.”

Almost a year ago, rumors surfaced that Marjorie allegedly stepped out on their 17-year- marriage and slept with the “Family Feud” hosts’ chef and bodyguard. There has been no proof of such allegations, but Harvey has made several attempts to dispel the rumors.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine,” she said on stage during the Investfest in Atlanta in August. “Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.” He continued, “Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

Steve Harvey shuts down cheating/divorce rumors.



“I’m fine, I don’t know what you’re all doing but find something else to do because WE fine!!!”



Oya now all you “Alpha Males” and “Simp Namers” should find something else to do. pic.twitter.com/FSvIed3DSX — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) August 29, 2023

Marjorie also responded at the time on social media, writing, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us.”

She said, “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope.”

Shirley Strawberry, co-host of “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” even chimed in, making matters worse, as she claimed that Steve was afraid of his wife in an October 2022 call that also leaked in September.

Around the same time, there were separate accusations that Marjorie was a gold digger who married Steve for his money.

“It’s been so ugly for my wife, and I’ve stood there trying not to say nothing,” the stand-up comic stated during his syndicated radio show. “I’mma let it go, ’cause after today, ain’t no more; after today, there will be no more.”

Marjorie then stepped away from social media and stopped posting for nearly four months. She returned in December 2023, sharing images of herself at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vitton fashion show. Things remained quiet for a while until April 2024, when Steve seemingly admitted he was afraid of his wife during an episode of “Family Feud.”

“The Kings of Comedy” star continued trying to distract fans with old videos of him talking about their “loyal and faithful” marriage, but fans weren’t buying it. Steve also stopped posting Marjorie on his page until last month’s anniversary post, his first post of his wife in eight months.

The Harveys were living in marital bliss before cheating claims hit the internet. The two met for the first time at a comedy club in 1987. Steve was married to his first wife at the time and Marjorie was closing a chapter with her second husband at the time. He started seeing his second wife, Mary Shackelford, before the divorce from his first marriage was final. They lost touch and reconnected when they were single in 2005 and got married two years later.

Steve and Shackelford got divorced in 2005.