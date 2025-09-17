‘You Don’t Know’: Steve Harvey Pushes Back on Claims Wife Marjorie Had Side Romances with His Staff

Steve Harvey‘s life has become one of the internet’s favorite topics, but the comedian isn’t laughing when it comes to protecting his wife’s reputation.

The “Family Feud” host recently opened up on “The Pivot Podcast” about his viral status and the relentless gossip surrounding his spouse of nearly two decades, Marjorie Harvey.

He acknowledged that while his animated expressions in viral clips from the show have made him a social media sensation, this visibility has also made him a target for outrageous rumors about his marriage and his personal life.

Steve Harvey slammed “outlandish” cheating rumors about his wife and how he confronted a podcaster who disrespected Marjorie. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The “King of Comedy” star expressed his frustration with the wild speculation that has circulated about his marriage, describing the allegations as completely absurd.

‘Find Something Else to Do … We Fine’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Shut Down Infidelity Rumors Following Reports She Cheated with Two of His Staff Members

He mentioned hearing “crazy” and “outlandish” claims about his wife being involved with various staff members, responding with disbelief, “My wife is sleeping with the bodyguard, with the chef, with the driver. How they still driving and cooking? — what are you talking about, man? What kind of dude [do] you think I am, man?”

Harvey seemed particularly bewildered by the illogical nature of such rumors, questioning how these alleged scenarios could even be possible while people were actively performing their jobs.

During his appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, the 68-year-old revealed that he directly confronted a podcaster who made derogatory comments about Marjorie during a show.

Harvey explained that while he doesn’t typically respond to criticism about himself, crossing the line to attack his wife prompted immediate action. He reached out to the individual personally, emphasizing that Marjorie was completely “off-limits” and explaining the profound positive impact she’s had on his life.

During their conversation, Harvey gave the podcaster an opportunity to clarify his remarks.

The individual reportedly backtracked, saying, “Nah man, I ain’t mean it like that. I’ll just use that word — I use the word all the time, you know, blah blah blah,” according to Harvey’s recollection.

They eventually reached an understanding, with Harvey making it clear that while people could say whatever they wanted about him, his wife remained protected territory.

“You could say whatever you want to say about me — I really don’t care — but that girl right there … She’s off limits, man. You don’t know what she did for me. You have no idea her presence in my life, what it has done for me, what she’s given to me,” Harvey explained during the podcast.

Social media users have shown support for Harvey’s protective stance.

One person wrote, “Steve really is a national treasure. He reminds me of my uncles… solid advice from the right place: his heart. And his heart is pure. Lived experience/testimony/truth is what mentorship is all about!”

The rumors reached their peak intensity in August 2023, when speculation emerged alleging that Marjorie had been unfaithful with both the family’s chef and bodyguard, though no evidence ever supported these claims. Harvey addressed the gossip directly during an appearance at Investfest in Atlanta, telling the audience that both he and Marjorie were doing well and suggesting people find better ways to spend their time.

During that same period, Steve’s wife took to Instagram to defend herself and her marriage, sharing a biblical verse about not retaliating when facing insults. In a post on Instagram, Marjorie wrote about the responsibility that comes with her platform and addressed the “foolishness and lies” spreading on social media, encouraging others who might be facing similar challenges.

The speculation continued into 2024, with fans revisiting old clips from Harvey’s former daytime talk show, particularly one from 2016 where Steve and Marjorie offered relationship advice to a couple dealing with infidelity. Some viewers analyzed Marjorie’s words during that episode, looking for hidden meanings about her own marriage.

Despite the ongoing rumors, 2024 also saw the couple celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary with affectionate social media posts that seemed designed to dispel divorce speculation. They appeared united in their public presentations, though both had reduced their social media activity during the height of the gossip.

Most recently, in June 2025, Steve and Marjorie marked their 18th wedding anniversary with elaborate Instagram tributes featuring videos of their romantic moment in Paris. Both shared similar footage of themselves walking hand in hand before Marjorie discovered roses waiting in their car, leading to an affectionate exchange.

Harvey’s unwavering defense of his wife demonstrates that while he may be comfortable being internet clickbait, some boundaries remain sacred in his world.