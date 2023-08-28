‘Find Something Else to Do … We Fine’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Shut Down Infidelity Rumors Following Reports She Cheated with Two of His Staff Members

Social media is not letting up on Steve Harvey after last week’s fiasco regarding his post about unfunny comedians. The latest heard in the rumor mill is that Harvey’s wife, Majorie, has stepped out on her husband of 16 years. She reportedly cheated with the stand-up comic’s chef and bodyguard.

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie shut down cheating rumors amid reports she cheated with two of his staff members. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

There’s been no proof or evidence of these allegations, but Harvey decided to set the record straight during a recent guest appearance at the highly-anticipated annual Investfest in Atlanta over the weekend.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” he said into the microphone to the audience. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though.”

The 66-year-old went on to share that he’s often tempted to respond to rumors and trolls online. “Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me,” he exclaimed. “I’m still shining.”

Late Sunday night Aug. 27, Marjorie took to Instagram to defend herself. She shared an article highlighting the bible verse 1 Peter 2:23. “When they hurled insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats, Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

In addition to the post about how to deal with being lied about, she called out the “foolishness and lies” on social media in her caption.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required,” Marjorie wrote. “I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

RELATED: Steve Harvey Goes Off, Seemingly Fires Staff Member After Receiving Swift Backlash for ‘Negative’ Social Media Post

Fans had mixed emotions after a clip of Harvey’s declaration circulated online. Some believe he responded to dispel the rumors, while others believe he’s just covering up his hurt.

“If he didn’t address the rumor y’all think he’s lying ; when he does address the rumor he still lying yall confusing lol.”

“Can hear the pain in his voice saying we fineee.”

“Y’all notice how every time a rumor like this starts, the couple denies then months later, they say they’ve split??!! #IJS”

“Bro sounded like he’s about to Cry.”

“Weird how that rumor popped up after his social media assistant got fired coincidence? I think not.”

The Harveys’ family friend, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, also spoke out to dispute the rumors after making contact with the entertainer and his wife.

“Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate. We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

“We had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”

One of the “Kings of Comedy” star’s viral posts from Aug. 19 caused quite a stir on social media after “A comedian you don’t find funny at all?” appeared on his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

After being called out by rising comedian Jess Hilarious, and others online who were shocked at the post, the “Family Feud” host decided to clear up the matter, saying one of his employees from Steve Harvey Enterprises was responsible.

“Why would I do something like that? Don’t even make no damn sense. My whole brand is to be motivational and I’m going to turn around and say something like that. You don’t know where these young people at in their careers,” said Harvey.

🗣️ I’m personally addressing this pic.twitter.com/4bcoxIAPlP — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 25, 2023

“I’m so pissed right now. Man talking about he was trying to get some engagement. OK, OK, trying to get some employment too,” he continued. “My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again.”

Harvey has over 11.1 million followers on Instagram and over 6.2 million on X. He’s known for sharing motivational posts as well as thought-provoking questions that engage most of his fans on each platform. It’s evident he doesn’t need much help with engagement, but the fact that people are continuing to talk means it might have worked in this instance.