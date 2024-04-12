‘Me Too’: Steve Harvey Confides In ‘Family Feud’ Contestant and Admits He Fears His Wife Marjorie Months After Cheating and Divorce Rumors

Steve Harvey may have some trepidation about crossing his wife, Marjorie Harvey, after all.

Last year, the couple was the topic of rumors suggesting that Marjorie had been unfaithful to her husband of nearly two decades. The salacious claims involved her being romantically linked to the pair’s personal chef as well as a member of their security team.

The Harveys will celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary in June. Despite Steve previously slamming the stories of infidelity, speculation that his wife is running his life has yet to die down.

Steve Harvey admits he’s scared of his wife, Marjorie Harvey, months after addressing cheating and divorce rumors. (Photo: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.)

A resurfaced clip of an episode of “Family Feud” is also not aging well months after “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Shirley Strawberry was exposed for telling her estranged husband, Earnest “Ernesto” Williams, that the comic was “scared” of Marjorie. Williams is currently locked up at the Fulton County Jail in connection with a fraud scheme, but their recorded calls were leaked in September.

In the Feb. 2 game show episode, one of the prompts was to “Tell me something that you don’t want to admit it, but you’re afraid of it.”

Contestant Herb Dorsey responded, “Wife,” causing Steve and the audience to erupt into laughter. “Herb, me too,” said the game show host as the answer was revealed on the board.

In late August 2023, the “Think Like A Man Act Like A Lady” author slammed naysayers who were dogging Marjorie and claiming she only married him for access to his fortune.

“This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She didn’t steal nothin’. And I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl, ‘cause my girl is one of the best women I’ve ever met,” Steve said on his syndicated radio show.

He also shot down talks of them being headed for divorce. “All we are now, we are a tighter two-handed circle. Thank you for doing that. And you not gon’ split us up,” he declared. “We not going nowhere and she is none of what you said she is and she the best chick I know. Now, I’m defending her and you can feel how you want to feel about that, that’s the God in me.”

COMEDIAN STEVE HARVEY DEFENDS WIFE MARJORIE HARVEY AGAINST CHEATING ALLEGATIONS AND RUMORS SHE BROKE UP HIS OTHER MARRIAGE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yb2QUgaT9H — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 11, 2023

Both Steve and Marjorie were married twice before tying the knot together. They first met in the ’90s and reconnected in 2005. Their blended family consists of seven children; four from his previous marriages, and three from Marjorie’s past nuptials.