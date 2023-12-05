Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Returns to Social Media Months After She Was Accused of Cheating on Harvey with Two of His Staff Members

Steve Harvey‘s wife Marjorie Harvey has officially come back to social media following recent infidelity allegations and three months of silence.

The “Family Feud” host and his wife of 16 years have endured cheating and divorce rumors and other hearsay in recent months, after Marjorie, 59, was accused of stepping out on Steve with his bodyguard and chef.

Marjorie Harvey returns to social media months after cheating allegations. (Pictured: Steve and Marjorie Harvey @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

There were additional rumors that the designer was a “gold digger” and that she’d been in romantic relationships with men who were connected to drug trafficking.

In August, both Harvey and Marjorie addressed those rumors, instructing negative nancies to “find something else to do.” Since then Harvey has continued to share videos and photos online while Marjorie’s content became stagnant … until now.

She uploaded a full-body image of herself on Friday, Dec. 1, sporting a brown lingerie top with a black-checkered Louis Vuitton sweat suit overtop, her fit for the first Louis Vuitton fashion show in Hong Kong.

Marjorie paired the look with a black beanie, a silver handbag, and stylish kicks, to attend the show under creative director Pharrell Williams.

“Congratulations @pharrell and @louisvuitton the show was incredible. Thank you all for hosting me in Hong Kong. @gayatri555 you are the best,” her caption read.

Of course, a few other fans brought up her husband, who also shared four burning hot red hearts in Marjorie’s comments section. One person wrote, “Marjorie, Miss your energy and just seeing you on here. You are so Beautiful and I saw the grio awards and you looked fabulous.”

Marjorie’s post received more than 12,170 likes with over 200 comments from handlers who welcomed her back to the popular platform with open arms. One person wrote, “Marjorie we miss you here!!!!!” Another handler said, “SHE’S BACK!!!! I legit missed you Mrs. Harvey. Your slay is impeccable.” A third commented, “So fly as always… miss you posting your outfits.”

During the second-annual theGrio Awards, which took place on Nov. 25, Harvey received the Television Icon Award and he made sure to speak on his adoration for Marjorie during his acceptance speech.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires,” Harvey said among the audience. “That woman right there has been faithful to me, loyal to me, eighty-five perfect of what y’all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there.”

As his speech continued, Harvey seemingly acknowledged the previous cheating rumors, saying, “I don’t know what y’all been trying to do but we covered though.”

Steve Harvey accepted #theGrioAward as the Television Icon. During his speech, he acknowledged his wife, Majorie Harvey, and gave her his award in honor of their love. #TheGrioAwards https://t.co/r71QVF579h pic.twitter.com/ewmeq0x1jV — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 26, 2023

“I love you Marjorie Harvey and I appreciate you riding with me,” Steve added.

Before the unfaithful claims made waves, the Harveys were known to set social media ablaze with their elegant photo shoots. In July 2023, the two celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary after first meeting at a comedy club in 1987.

They dated briefly, but soon parted ways and embarked on relationships with other people.

Timing eventually worked out in their favor because Steve and Marjorie reunited in 2005 due to some help and encouragement from his bodyguard. They tied the knot in 2007 and their now-seemingly blended family consists of seven children as well as a few grandchildren.