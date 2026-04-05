‘This is Gorgeous’: Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey Stun in Private Jet Moment — Then One Detail Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Comedian Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, are well-known for their fabulous sense of style, and the duo often shares photographs of their fashion ensembles with fans on social media.

The stylish couple also shares videos of themselves dressed to the nines as they live out their jet-setting lives while vacationing around the globe.



Steve and Marjorie Harvey celebrate 18 years of marriage. (Photo: @Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

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The “Family Feud” host shared a picture of the couple’s latest adventure on Facebook as they stood in front of a private jet with the , “We are a perfect pair,” but as fans zoomed in on Marjorie, folks were focused on another perfect pair, her footwear.

The photograph featured the comedian sporting a gray and white T-shirt with matching white slacks. He was also holding a backpack that matched his wife’s Chanel bag. Marjorie was wearing a brown jacket with matching pants and a tan and brown hat.

However, it was Mrs. Harvey’s footwear that fans zoomed in on. Marjorie was standing on the bottom step of the plane, and she was wearing a pair of stiletto high heels that matched her Chanel bag. The 61-year-old was also standing on one leg as she hung onto Harvey, and fans credited Marjorie for her strong ankles.

One fan replied, “My feet hurt just looking at her shoes!!” The comment prompted a response from another fan who concurred and speculated what type of shoes she might have had inside her Chanel bag. “She is holding onto Steve, flip flops in her bag!! Photo Shoot!!”

“It’s the heels for me,” added another. “I would have fallen down the steps with those shoes on!! Gorgeous as they are,” one fan revealed.

One fan joked about the couple’s height difference. Harvey is reportedly 6 feet 1, while his wife is much shorter. “This is gorgeous, though she had to reach your height level cheating!!”

Another fan joked that Marjorie has her husband on point. “She dresses you perfectly. You both have great taste.”

“Steve looks sharp there,” one fan agreed.

“This is the most convincing ‘perfect pair’ I’ve seen since socks,” a final user joked.

The couple also posed in front of a private jet last spring as they shared a kiss, but fans’ reactions weren’t as loving that time around. The duo was criticized for showing off their wealth while the average American struggled under the Trump administration.

Harvey didn’t share the couple’s destination or when the photograph was taken, but they often travel overseas to places such as France and Italy.

The couple spent their 17th wedding anniversary in Taormina, Italy, back in 2024, and they were in Paris for Fashion Week last summer. The Harveys were married in 2007 and will celebrate their 19th anniversary in June.