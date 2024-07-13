‘She Schemed on Steve’: Steve Harvey Nearly Lost Wife Marjorie After She Threatened Him Over His Roster of Women, Resurfaced Clip Reveals

Before Steve Harvey was teaching women how to “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” he was living a playboy’s dream of having a revolving door of romantic partners.

His conquests prior to meeting his current wife, Marjorie Harvey, were the topic of discussion in a popular episode of his now-defunct talk show.

In the segment posted five years ago, his wife joined him as they helped a young couple navigate their mixed feelings about taking their relationship to the next level, meaning forging a path to marriage. Steve told the audience that his wife was “the chick of my dreams,” but a nightmare incident nearly foiled his chance at securing a happily ever after ending with her.

Marjorie Harvey exposes Steve Harvey for having a roster of women when they began dating. Photo: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.

“When Steve and I got together, he had a whole other idea of what he was planning on doing after his divorce,” recalled Marjorie. “He was planning on having an arrival and departure schedule on his door, and when you got there, you signed in. You saw what time you got there, and then the next one she’d leave, and the next one would come in.”

By the time the couple began dating in 2005, the actor had been married twice and fathered four children: twin daughters and a son with first wife Marcia Harvey, and his youngest son with second wife Mary Shackleford. Steve and Marcia divorced in 1994 after 13 years of marriage, and he and Shackleford had been married for nine years when they divorced by 2005. Marjorie had also been married and divorced twice and had three children.

Steve corroborated his wife’s story, saying, “Yeah, yeah.” “And I said well, that’s fine … but my name ain’t gon’ be on that list,” said Marjorie about his roster of women. “So it’s one of those things, once you know what you want, and if he wants you, then he knows what it’s going to take for you.”

The entertainer added further context to the anecdote, stating, “And that’s what I call a very soft threat. She — that ultimatum was ’cause what actually happened was she was in my place in New York, my phone rang while she was over there sleep on the couch … it was a girl and I’m over there against the window. … I didn’t know she heard it.

Steve added, “So I fell asleep, and then I heard some noise in the hallway about 3 o’clock in the morning, and it was her with her coat on and her bags packed, and she was rolling ‘em up the hallway.”

When he asked why she was leaving, Marjorie told him, “‘When you ready for something special and real, you come get me.’” Steve said in that moment he snapped his phone and threw it on the ground, signaling that he was done with his player ways.

“Marjore got Steve wrapped around her finger Man Steve’s found himself a treasure of a woman beyond compare,her heart is just golden,” a fan wrote in the video’s YouTube comments. Another person stated, “She is a queen control .. she keeps Steve under her spell.” A third remark read, “She’s a hustler for real, check her story. She schemed on Steve, believe that…”

Steve Harvey has a message for the bloggers spreading rumors about his wife, Marjorie Harvey! I guess he told us! #SteveHarvey pic.twitter.com/UMs0dmdGMd — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) September 12, 2023

Last year, when Steve appeared on “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” he was asked how he knew that Marjorie was his soulmate.

In short, he said that men know soon after dating a woman and that it doesn’t take years of being together, though he shied away from sharing the exact moment. In the past, he has publicly spoken of how he declared she would one day become his wife when he laid eyes on her in the audience of one of his comedy shows in 1990.

For months now, the Harvey’s have faced unrelenting rumors that their marriage is in shambles after Marjorie was accused of being unfaithful. The “Family Feud” host said the claims are false and that they are closer than ever.

In June they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Photos that have been shared online show them appearing untied and in love.