‘You Not Gone Split Us Up’: Steve Harvey Goes In on Folks Attacking His Wife Marjorie’s Character and Spreading Rumors About Her Being a Gold Digger And Cheating With Two of His Staff Members

Steve Harvey says that the devil is busy but will not prevail as rampant rumors about his marriage continue to circulate.

The comedian and his wife Marjorie Harvey have been the subjects of speculation among fans who believe that alleged infidelity has doomed their union of 16 years.

Marjorie, 58, has been accused of cheating with a chef and a bodyguard. Separate claims also have labeled her a gold digger, bringing up her past marriages to men with ties to drug trafficking.

Steve Harvey defends his wife Marjorie following weeks of claims about their alleged divorce and her cheating with two of his staff members. (Photo: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

In August, the entertainer and his wife addressed the wild claims about the relationship. In short, both parties denied there was any validity to the gossip.

On Sept. 11, Steve further addressed the hearsay, the “visciousness of it,” and the subsequent toll it has had on his wife. He said it would be his only time speaking on the issue.

“It’s been so ugly for my wife, and I’ve stood there trying not to say nothing,” he began during the live chat on his syndicated radio show. “Imma let it go, ’cause after today, ain’t no more; after today, there will be no more.”

Steve Harvey don’t play about his wife Marjorie 💯❤️



Steve Harvey goes off & defends his wife over the cheating allegations pic.twitter.com/uu3AWfI2RG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 12, 2023

“This woman got in the hole and built this with me. She didn’t steal nothin’. And I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl, ‘cause my girl is one of the best women I’ve ever met,” said Steve, taking aim at those with hopes of his marriage failing.

RELATED: Fans Suspect Foul Play After Steve Harvey Shares Story of How Marjorie Became His Wife Amid Cheating and Divorce Rumors

On more than one occasion, the host has spoken about his and Marjorie’s love story, most recently in a resurfaced clip countering the talks of infidelity.

“All we are now, we are a tighter two-handed circle. Thank you for doing that. And you not gon’ split us up,” declared the author. “We not going nowhere and she is none of what you said she is and she the best chick I know. Now, I’m defending her and you can feel how you want to feel about that, that’s the God in me.”

“I respect that man he stands up for his wife!” wrote on fan after hearing what the actor defend Marjorie. “That’s why people need to stop listening to rumors!!” exclaimed another person. A third commenter wrote, “You don’t have to explain Mr Steve and enjoy your marriage sir.”

During that same chat, co-host Shirley Strawberry apologized to Steve for comments she’d made about the couple in a leaked phone call with her estranged husband, Earnest “Earnesto” Williams, who is currently incarcerated.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.