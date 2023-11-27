Steve Harvey Honors Marjorie Harvey for Being ‘Loyal’ and ‘Faithful’ Throughout Their 16-Year Marriage Amid Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey is remaining steadfast in honoring his wife, Marjorie Harvey, months into rumors of their marriage being marred by infidelity and deceit.

The veteran comic was recently presented with The Television Icon Award at the second-annual theGrio Awards, but instead of doting on his own career, he chose to highlight his love and adoration for his wife of 16 years.

Steve Harvey honors Marjorie Harvey for being “loyal” and “faithful” amid cheating rumors. (Photo: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

“That woman there been down with me like four flat tires. That woman right there has been faithful to me, loyal to me. Eighty-five percent of what y’all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there,” said the “Family Feud” host as he pointed to his wife seated in the audience.

“We been 18 years strong. I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered though,” said the “You Got Served” actor, seemingly giving subtle acknowledgment to the speculation about his marriage. Since August, the mother of three has been at the center of hearsay claims that she cheated on the comedian with a bodyguard and a chef.

Steve previously has shut down what he says are false narratives and stated that his union was well intact. While on stage at the awards ceremony, he again reiterated various scriptures, such as “no weapon formed against me shall prosper” and “we can go through the rivers and fire and not be overcome.”

As his speech moved the audience to audibly approve of his message, Steve handed the award to his son, Wynton Harvey, who then handed it to Marjorie. “I love you, Marjorie Harvey. ‘Preciate ya riding with me,” he said.

On X, one user reacted to the video with the following comment, “Even though the rumors. Don’t know if they was true or not. But this is love and fighting for his marriage and for better or worse.”

A second response to the speech read, “He went for all those haters that had so much energy talking about his marriage couple of months ago. Hitting them with the Word!!!!! No Weapons!!!”

However, at least one person suggested that their love story may not be as sweet as the entertainer’s endearing words to Marjorie. “No, she hasn’t. She circled back when you got up,” read an individual’s remarks.

The “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” author previously has shared that he and Marjorie briefly dated in the early ’90s. By the time they reconnected in 2005, both Steve and Marjorie had been married and divorced twice.

The couple tied the knot in 2007. Between the two of them, they share seven children — Steve’s twin daughters Karli and Brandi and his sons Wynton and Broderick, and Marjorie’s three children, Morgan, Jason and Lori.