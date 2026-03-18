‘Nobody Knew’: Tributes Pour In as Steve Harvey Mourns Kiki Shepard, the Woman Who Quietly Powered ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ and Shaped His TV Legacy

“Showtime at the Apollo” fans are in mourning over the loss of former dancer, host, and actress Kiki Shepard, who died at age 74 of a heart attack in Los Angeles on March 16, according to a statement given by her representative, LaShirl Smith.

She was a beloved co-host of the show from the 1980s up to 2002. She had movie roles in the 1978 musical “The Wiz” starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Richard Pryor, and as Trelawny in “Thunder in Paradise.

Kiki Shepheard, 15-year host of “Showtime at the Apollo, gets memorialized by former co-host Steve Harvey and others. (Photos by Maury Phillips/WireImage; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

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Since her passing was announced, Shepard has been publicly remembered by a range of celebrities, including “Living Single” alum T.C. Carson, Angell Conwell from “Family Time,” and “227” star Jackee Harry.

Even the person who might have known her best, worked by her side for seven years at “Showtime at the Apollo.” Mr. Steve Harvey.

On March 18, the comedian posted an Instagram tribute to her that included an image of a poster of the two advertising the show. The photo shows Harvey and Shepard, their backs to each other, crossing their arms and smiling.

The top of the poster reads “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” and the ad closes with “Where dreams are born and legends are made.”

Along with the photo, he left her a touching message in her memory.

“Kiki Shepard was absolutely one of a kind,” he began. “She was one of the first people to help me navigate this TV business. The kindest person I’ve ever met …. Kiki was such a major part of Showtime at the Apollo and was there for the launch of so many great careers in the entertainment industry! Rest in peace my friend.”

Audience members and viewers at home often enjoyed Harvey and Shepherd’s playful banter and jokes as they introduced various talent on stage.

Fans who remember seeing the two of them on television shared some of their memories in Harvey’s Instagram comments.

One person said, “Wow this hits cause Growing up when it came to the Apollo all I can remember is seeing The Two of you together on TV.”

Another person wrote, “Dynamic duo!! RIPARADISE Kiki.”

@djmusic_70 R.I.P. to Apollo Legend the Kiki Shepard 🕊️ Sending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of this cultural icon💔💔💔 Chiquita Renée Shepard began her career in the 1970s while studying at Howard University, where she became a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company. What started as an experimental workshop quickly gained momentum, leading the troupe to perform at the World Festival of Black Arts in Lagos, Nigeria, in February 1977. Reflecting on the group, Shepard said, “We were dynamite! We communicated. We created an uproar in Washington. We fulfilled a need in the community.” In 1976, she performed at the Delacourt Summer Shakespeare Festival in New York and appeared in Owen’s Song at the Kennedy Center. The following year, in 1977, she was featured as a dancer on the Academy Awards broadcast. Expanding her talents beyond dance, Shepard built a career as both an actress and voice performer. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, she appeared in several Broadway productions, including Bubbling Brown Sugar (1976), Comin’ Uptown (1979), Reggae (1980), Your Arms Too Short to Box With God (1980, 1982), and Porgy and Bess (1983). Shepard also appeared in the film The Wiz (1978) and went on to make her mark on television appearing on Baywatch, Everybody Hates Chris, A Different World, NYPD Blue and Grey’s Anatomy. She served as a co-star on Showtime at the Apollo for 16 years, hosted Live in Hollywood, and portrayed the singer Trelawney in Thunder in Paradise. Later in her career, she returned to the stage, co-starring in Single Black Female, which premiered in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2011. Some called her the “Black Vanna White” but there is no other way to address her appropriately without calling her THEE KiKi Shepard May her legacy of showmanship, poise, grace and sophistication carry on forever 🙏🏾 🕊️ July 15, 1951 – March 16, 2026 🕊️ ♬ original sound – djmusic_70

Someone else said, “Nobody knew how to make an entrance better, a bright light RIP Ms. Kiki.”

Along with Harvey, Shepard co-hosted the show with other notable comedians like Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Mark Curry and more, during her 15-year run.

Born Chiquita Renee Shepard in Texas, she later attended Howard University, where she joined the D.C. Repertory Dance Company and started her career as an ensemble dancer in Broadway shows. She starred in “Comin’ Uptown” and “Reggae” and was on stage with Sheryl Lee Ralph and the late Gregory Hines.

Shepard was also notable for her charity work. As someone who carried a hereditary trait for sickle cell anemia, she became involved with the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America in the 1990s and began raising awareness and organizing events about the condition nationwide.

In 2006, she finally started her own nonprofit, The KIS Foundation, Inc., to further raise awareness and improve the quality of life for those who have sickle cell.

“Kiki – my BFF, my road dogg. What will we do without your light?” wrote Jackee Harry on Instagram. “Nobody did it like you. Rest easy, my dear sweet friend. I’ll carry you with me always.”