‘He Cheated and Had 2 Babies on Her’ : Fans Call Out Ne-Yo After He was Caught Lusting Over His Ex-Wife Crystal’s New Thirst Trap

It looks like Ne-Yo has forgotten what led to the demise of his marriage to his ex-wife Crystal Smith as fans bring up his track record with infidelity.

The former couple was together for eight years, married for seven, and welcomed three children together before Smith announced their divorce online last August. The split was finalized earlier this year.

Fans tell Ne-Yo to ‘stay away’ from ex-wife Crystal after he likes her post about loyalty. (Left) Ne-Yo) (Pictured: @neyo/Instagram) (Right) Crystal Smith (Pictured: @itscrystalsmith/Instagram)

In her lengthy statement shared online, Smith accused the “So Sick” crooner, 44, of stepping out on her with several women and claimed that he fathered a child outside of their marriage. A few months later, it was confirmed that Ne-Yo had fathered not one but two sons, Baiden and Brixton, with an Instagram model named Sadè Bagnerise.

Ne-Yo’s past adulterous acts were recently brought up after fans noticed that he liked a recent video of Smith posing in a seamless red body-hugging jumpsuit. The video was posted along with a clip from Jeezy’s new hit song “Don’t Cheat.”

In the tune, Jeezy raps, “Tell me you ‘gon hold it, baby girl, ‘cause this s–t ain’t for the weak, nah, real n—as don’t cheat. I be out here gettin’ paper while you sleep, once again ‘cause real n—as don’t cheat.”

“Real [ninja emoji]’s don’t cheat..” the 37-year-old’s caption read.

As of this writing, Smith’s upload has received more than 7,000 likes, over 200 comments, and a repost on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. However, the outlet’s post simply drew attention to her likes, revealing that Ne-Yo liked the post, which prompted fans to bring up his multiple infidelities.

One fan wrote, “Wait… The ex husband that cheated is liking posts about not cheating? NASTY WORK,” while another handler said, “The fact that he cheated and had not 1 but 2 babies on her is wild!!!”

Ne-Yo previously requested Smith receive a gag order to stop her from speaking on his infidelities during their marriage, which he’s said negatively impacted his financial status.



While many users found it necessary to remind him of his mistakes, a few other commenters took it further by urging him to “stay away” from Smith. Some of those messages include, “Stay away from her baldy !” and “He stay liking her s–t…like boy gon head…”

In addition to his three children with Smith and his two newborn sons with Bagnerise, Ne-Yo also has two teenage children, Mason and Madilyn, with his ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw.

While tension between Ne-Yo and the two mothers of his older kids seems to be calm, he’s found himself facing off against Bagnerise in court for joint physical and legal custody of their boys.

His court battle with the young influencer started in May after he filed a paternity suit for their two children. While he noted being the biological father of his sons, Ne-Yo asked for a court-mandated paternity test for the younger of the two siblings, Brixton.

Bagnerise responded with a countersuit and asked that she be granted primary custody over her sons with the Grammy winner being awarded only joint legal custody. Throughout their drawn-out battle, Bagnerise has been vocal about their process in several posts shared via Instagram stories.

Her public discourse about the case prompted Ne-Yo to ask the courts to prohibit his ex from talking about “the proceedings and any aspect of the proceedings” on any social media platform.

Additionally, Ne-Yo also requested that information regarding his finances, the locations of his properties, his child support amount, and the entire settlement agreement be withheld from the public.

In February, Ne-Yo was ordered to pay Smith $1.6 million to split his and Smith’s joined estates following their divorce settlement. The “Because of You” singer was ordered to cough up $20,000 in moving expenses and $150,000 for a new vehicle.

Smith will receive a monthly sum of $5,000 in alimony for the next three years and $12,000 a month in child support for their three children.

