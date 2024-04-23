‘I Was Living with a Stranger’: Crystal Renay Smith Is Not Surprised By Ex-Husband Ne-Yo’s Poly Life Confession After She Was ‘Blindsided’ In Their Marriage

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo recently discussed being in a polyamorous relationship with two women and expressed how happy he was to be dating multiple women simultaneously without issue. And everyone seems to approve except for his ex-wife, Crystal Renay Smith.

The “Bold & Bougie” star revealed that her ex’s lifestyle is new to her and wouldn’t have been compatible during their marriage.

Crystal Renay Smith does not stand for poly activities in her relationships or marriage despite her ex-husband Ne-Yo’s recent confession about poly life. (Photos by @itscrystalsmith/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On April 18, Ne-Yo, a father of seven, walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriends through the popular Los Angeles shopping center The Grove. When approached by a reporter for TMZ, he candidly talked about his new relationships — formed after the finalization of his divorce from Renay in 2023.

When asked about his throuple, he said, “In the realm of love and romance, you should let people do whatever the hell they want to do. Can’t see how it’s hurting anybody.”

“I don’t recommend anything to anybody,” he later said. “What works for me might not work for you. Find out what works for you.”

During her sit down on a recent episode of “The Culture Club Uncensored” with Osei the Dark Secret, Crystal said that this form of relationship would never work for her.

“It seems like he is embracing a poly lifestyle. Is that accurate from your perspective?” asked Osei.

“I mean that’s what it looked like to me. I don’t I don’t understand the culture, but I mean if it makes you happy, I’m happy for you,” she answered.

“So, that was never discussed or introduced to you formally?” the host prodded.

“Never, ever, ever. I wouldn’t have been married if that was, because that’s just not my get down and, no shade, no disrespect to anybody and how they live their lifestyle. It’s just something that … I just don’t want to be a part of,” Crystal explained.

She said that her relationship with the Grammy winner has scarred her to the extent that she is unsure if she ever wants to get married again.

“I thought I had it all figured out, and clearly I did not,” she said. “So, I am back at the drawing board, trying to figure out what serves me. What is going to bring me to my fullness as a woman and my happiness. Right now the jury is still out on that.”

She added, “Marriage scares the absolute s—t out of me right now.”

When asked, “Why?” the mother of three replied, “Because I felt like in my past marriage, I was living with a stranger because who I was in love with is not the person that he is now. And no shade, no disrespect, but that is the scary feeling, and so I don’t want to be blindsided ever again the way that I was in my past.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal began dating and later tied the knot in 2016, but their union did not last longer than five years. Crystal filed for divorce in August 2021 amidst public accusations against the “So Sick” singer regarding fathering not one but two children with another woman.

The couple, who shared three children, finalized their divorce with a “total divorce” agreement, as detailed in court documents in 2023.

In addition to a $1.6 million settlement, Ne-Yo agreed to pay Crystal $20,000 for relocation expenses and $150,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle.

She retained ownership of one of their four Georgia properties, and she will receive $12,000 per month in child support for their three children, with custody shared between the two.

During the podcast with Osei, Renay revealed that she opted not to enforce their prenuptial agreement, suggesting that doing so would have significantly altered both of their lives in her favor.