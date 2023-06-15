‘Look How She Standing Away from Him’: Ne-Yo Spotted at Grand Opening of His and Ex-Wife Crystal Smith’s New Restaurant, Fans Notice Her Awkward ‘Body Language’

***’Looks Like She’s There for Business Nothing More’: Ne-Yo and His Ex-Wife Crystal Smith Spotted at the Grand Opening of Their New Restaurant, Fans Zoom In Her Awkward ‘Body Language’

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Smith are divorced, but they still have some ties outside of their three children.

The former couple was recently spotted together at the grand opening of the new location of their restaurant, Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles.

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith pose beside each other for their restaurant’s grand opening. (Photo: @cuzkia_saidso/Instagram)

Smith and Ne-Yo opened the first location in the Atlanta suburb of College Park back in 2021, and this year they decided to expand the eatery to Midtown Atlanta.

One of Smith’s friends attended the opening and shared a few videos of the “So Sick” singer with the former video vixen.

As seen in her first video, Ne-Yo wrapped one arm around Smith’s waist as they came together for a photo-op. However, Smith’s stiff body stood a few inches away from her ex-husband, and she barely showed teeth while cameras flashed despite Ne-Yo smiling big.

In another recording, they can be seen standing beside “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Karlie Redd, who acts as a co-owner of the 24-hour breakfast eatery, and another woman. When the multi-faceted artist leaned in Smith’s direction, she maintained her upright posture and didn’t bother to move her body closer to him.

Both recordings were shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. As expected, several comments focused on Smith’s rigid mannerisms, suggesting she stood beside Ne-Yo for “business” purposes only.

“Y’all crazy she don’t wanna be near this man look how she standing away from him for that picture she tolerating this man for business.”



“Her body language is giving CONTRACTUALLY HAD TO BE HERE.”

“She ain’t smile once.”



“He got exactly what he deserved with this lady. But go awf crystal gworl. Pose for the alimony.”

“She look like she’s there for business and nothing more.”

Ne-Yo and his ex-wife were married for six years before Smith announced their split in August 2022 via Instagram. In her lengthy explanation, the 36-year-old TV personality accused her then-husband of stepping out on her with “women who sell their bodies,” and even claimed that he fathered a child outside of their marriage.

Whew!



Crystal Smith recently posted a lengthy message with allegations regarding her marriage to Ne-Yo, who also liked the post! You’ll recall that the couple recently renewed their wedding vows just a few months ago.



The marriage between between Ne-Yo and Crystal smith has pic.twitter.com/hT9uc3hYrQ — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) July 31, 2022

A few months later, it was revealed that the “Closer” vocalist indeed fathered two sons, Braiden and Brixton, with an Instagram influencer named Sade.

After the divorce was finalized in February, Ne-Yo was ordered to pay a total sum of $1.6 million dollars to Smith for child support, alimony, moving expenses, and vehicle assistance.

They share two sons — 7-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., and 5-year-old Alexander-Raj Smith — and an almost 2-year-old daughter, Isabella Rose.

Ne-Yo also has two older children, 12-year-old Madilyn Grace, and 11-year-old Mason, from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfrien, Monyetta Shaw, who can be seen on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Since he and Smith are no longer an item, Ne-Yo recently confirmed that he is back outside and dating. He said he welcomes “normal girls” to slide into his DMs during an interview with TMZ.

Meanwhile, Smith has also found herself a new man, and they have been hanging out over the past few months. However, some fans are claiming that he’s been waiting in the “cut” the entire time during the fallout of her and Ne-Yo’s marriage.